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US Envoy Warns European Defense Drive Could Split Transatlantic Industry
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to the European Union Andrew Puzder cautioned Wednesday that efforts by the bloc to favor domestically produced military equipment could create divisions within the wider transatlantic defense industry.
Speaking at a defense and space summit in Brussels, Puzder argued that military effectiveness and the availability of equipment should be given greater weight than where weapons are manufactured.
“Only our enemies benefit when we lose focus on making sure we have the most effective weapons, supporting our mutual defense,” he said.
“One attack by a powerful adversary on a member state, and we’ll all be glad that we focused on weapon superiority rather than regional economics,” Puzder added.
He further emphasized that “when lives are at stake, capability and availability should determine the solution, not geography.”
The European Commission and EU governments have been pursuing measures designed to expand the bloc’s defense manufacturing capacity while lowering its dependence on military equipment supplied by the US.
The proposals have exposed differences among EU members, with some governments warning that policies favoring European producers could become protectionist and stressing the continued importance of maintaining access to US defense systems and capabilities.
Speaking at a defense and space summit in Brussels, Puzder argued that military effectiveness and the availability of equipment should be given greater weight than where weapons are manufactured.
“Only our enemies benefit when we lose focus on making sure we have the most effective weapons, supporting our mutual defense,” he said.
“One attack by a powerful adversary on a member state, and we’ll all be glad that we focused on weapon superiority rather than regional economics,” Puzder added.
He further emphasized that “when lives are at stake, capability and availability should determine the solution, not geography.”
The European Commission and EU governments have been pursuing measures designed to expand the bloc’s defense manufacturing capacity while lowering its dependence on military equipment supplied by the US.
The proposals have exposed differences among EU members, with some governments warning that policies favoring European producers could become protectionist and stressing the continued importance of maintaining access to US defense systems and capabilities.
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