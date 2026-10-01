Telangana CM Congratulates Sandhya Reddy On Becoming Mayor Of Strathfield

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday congratulated Sandhya Reddy, a law graduate from Telangana, on being elected as Mayor of Strathfield in Sydney.

The Chief Minister called her a proud daughter of Telangana.

“Hearty congratulations to Smt Sandy Reddy garu, a proud daughter of Telangana on being elected Mayor of Sydney Council in Australia. Join me in congratulating her and offering our best wishes for her success,” he posted on 'X'.

The ruling Congress party also congratulated Sandhya Reddy, who is also called Sandy Reddy.

“It is a proud moment for all of Telangana to see you elected as the Mayor of Sydney Council in Australia. Wishing you all the very best!,” reads a post on the 'X' handle of Telangana Congress.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala also congratulated Sandy Reddy.“Heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sandy Reddy Garu, a proud daughter of Telangana, on being elected as the Mayor of Sydney Council, Australia. Her achievement is a moment of immense pride for Telangana and for the Telugu community across the world. Wishing her a successful tenure and continued strength in serving the people of Sydney,” he said.

An alumna of Osmania University, she was elected as 73rd Mayor of the Strathfield Council in Sydney on Tuesday. She will hold the post for two years.

Hailing from Mellareddygudem village in Vikarabad district, she studied at Osmania University and Stanley College in Hyderabad before moving to Australia in 1991.

Sandhya Reddy is the daughter of BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's cousin. The MP from Chevella said he was thrilled to know about her elevation as the Mayor of Strathfield.

"We are very thrilled that Sandhya Reddy, the first woman of Indian origin to become a mayor of an Australian city or town. And I am specially proud and my family is extremely proud because she is my niece, my cousin's daughter. She also hails from my constituency, the Chevella parliamentary constituency. She was a councillor before, Strathfield in Australia, and a very popular one at that,” Vishweshwar Reddy told IANS.