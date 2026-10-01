J&K Crime Branch Files Chargesheet In Forged L-G Signature Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Thursday it has filed a chargesheet in the Lt Governor's forged signature case.

A statement said that Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Crime Branch Kashmir, has filed the chargesheet in case, FIR No. 29/2026 under Sections 204, 319(2), 336(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before the Court of Sub-Judge, Srinagar, against accused Saqlain Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Deeri, Pulwama.

The case relates to a forged communication purportedly addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag, in which the sender falsely impersonated the Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The communication was prepared using a counterfeit official letterhead and forged signature and was intended to unlawfully influence the functioning of the Anantnag District Police Administration.

During the course of the investigation, the allegations and evidence collected were found to substantiate the commission of offences under the relevant provisions of the BNS.

Accordingly, the investigation has been concluded as“proved”, the statement said, adding that the chargesheet has been presented before the court for judicial determination.

The statement also said that the general public is advised to remain vigilant against attempts involving impersonation of public authorities, fabrication and use of forged letters, documents, official letterheads and signatures.

"The members of the public are urged to verify the authenticity of any suspicious communication purportedly issued by government authorities or public officials and to immediately report any such instance to the Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch J&K," the officials said.

Complaints or information may be brought to the notice of SSP EOW Srinagar (Crime Branch J&K), Abdul Waheed Shah, or communicated through the official email:...

EOW investigates high-profile economic offences, where technological backup and full-time efforts of investigators are needed. Territorial police engaged in maintenance of law and order cannot probe such cases on a full-time basis.