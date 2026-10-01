TOST Stock Gets A Doordash AI Test: Jefferies Breaks Down Where Dashos Could Pressure Toast



Jefferies analyst Samad Samana said DoorDash's DashOS is unlikely to challenge Toast's restaurant POS business.

The firm added that DashOS could compete with Toast's add-on software, including IQ Grow. DoorDash plans broader integrations and expects more than 80,000 restaurants to access SevenRooms tools starting in 2027.

Toast Inc. (TOST) and DoorDash (DASH) stocks moved higher overnight after Jefferies said Toast's restaurant technology advantage remains intact despite DoorDash's expanding AI push. Analyst Samad Samana sees limited risk to Toast's core point-of-sale (POS) business, though DashOS could pressure Toast's growth in marketing and customer analytics software as competition expands.

Toast stock inched up 0.6%, while DoorDash stock was up nearly 1% overnight, ahead of Thursday.

DoorDash's New Push Into Restaurant Software

DoorDash is broadening its role in local commerce with DashOS, but Jefferies analyst Samad Samana does not see the platform as an immediate threat to Toast and its strong position in restaurant point-of-sale technology.

Samana said restaurants continue to choose Toast and remain on its platform because of the breadth and functionality of its POS system. That gives Toast an important advantage as DoorDash expands beyond its core food-delivery business.

The analyst believes DashOS is unlikely to disrupt Toast's position at the restaurant level. Toast's established software offering remains a key reason restaurants adopt and retain its technology, according to Jefferies.

DashOS's Potential Pressure On Add-On Sales

While DashOS may not directly challenge Toast's core POS business, it could create a different problem: competition for additional software products sold to restaurants.

DashOS includes tools designed to automate marketing and analyze customer activity. Those features overlap with Toast's IQ Grow product, which Toast currently sells for $499 per month.

That overlap could make it harder for Toast to persuade existing restaurant customers to purchase additional software modules, even if its core POS business remains relatively insulated from DoorDash's expansion. For Toast, the competitive issue may therefore be less about replacing its POS terminals and more about protecting revenue from software add-ons.

DashOS links activity across DoorDash Marketplace orders, direct purchases, reservations, loyalty programs, and in-person visits, focused on three areas: increasing sales, strengthening customer relationships, and reducing manual work.

DoorDash plans to expand DashOS integrations with restaurant technology providers including Clover from Fiserv Inc. (FISV), Qu, Checkmate, Chowly, Deliverect, Stream and Urban Piper. Starting in 2027, more than 80,000 restaurants using those systems are expected to gain access to additional SevenRooms tools through the program.

TOST, DASH Stocks: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TOST stock slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish', while sentiment around DASH stock improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral'.

So far this year, both TOST and DASH stocks have declined 18%.

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