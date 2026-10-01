Arif Developments Named 'Promising Developer Of The Year' As Team Receives Dubai Honour

Published: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 8:38 AM

Arif Developments has been recognised as 'Promising Developer of the Year', with its founder and chairman, Arif Abdul Latif, receiving the honour during an awards ceremony held at Le Méridien, Dubai, on September 27, 2026.

The recognition marks another milestone in Arif Developments' growing journey within the UAE property sector and acknowledges the company's approach to residential development centred on architectural individuality, considered design, construction quality and long-term value.

Under the leadership of Abdul Latif, the company has established a development philosophy that moves away from conventional mass-produced housing. Instead, Arif Developments focuses specifically on villa communities where architecture, space, privacy and the individual identity of each home form an integral part of the development process.

The company's flagship development, Kabbali Hills in Ajman, reflects this approach through a collection of architecturally distinct villas conceived around contemporary family living.

Commenting on the recognition, Abdul Latif said:“Receiving the 'Promising Developer of the Year' recognition is a proud moment for all of us at Arif Developments. We started with a clear belief that development should never simply be about building more; it should be about building with greater purpose, responsibility and attention to the people who will ultimately call these places home.”

He added:“The UAE has created an environment where ambition is encouraged, but expectations are equally high. That inspires us to continuously challenge ourselves in architecture, construction, customer experience and delivery. This recognition belongs to our entire team and strengthens our commitment to the journey ahead.”

A distinct approach to villa development

Arif Developments has positioned architecture at the centre of its development strategy, focusing on limited collections of villas rather than repetitive residential formats.

Its approach places emphasis on individual villa design, carefully selected materials, functional layouts, natural light, privacy and the relationship between architecture and everyday living.

The philosophy is increasingly relevant as residential buyers across the UAE place greater emphasis on space, quality, individuality and long-term usability when selecting homes.

For the company, the 'Promising Developer of the Year' recognition is not only a reflection of progress made to date but also an acknowledgement of the potential of a new generation of UAE developers pursuing more specialised development models.

The latest award follows a series of recognitions received by Arif Developments during 2026, further strengthening the company's presence within the UAE's competitive property landscape.

Looking ahead, Arif Developments intends to continue building on its villa-focused strategy while maintaining a disciplined approach to design and development.

“Growth is important, but the quality of that growth matters more,” said Abdul Latif.“As we move forward, our objective is to ensure that every Arif Developments project carries a clear identity and delivers something meaningful to its residents and its community.”

The company believes the recognition provides further momentum as it continues its ambition to establish a distinctive position within the UAE residential development sector.