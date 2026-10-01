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AI Emerges as Key Arena in Global Power Struggle
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a major factor in international competition, as the White House under US President Donald Trump brings leading technology executives into discussions over the future of AI and raises fresh debate about the emergence of a techno-feudal system, according to reports.
Zafer Kucuksabanoglu, head of the Turkish AI policy association AIPA, said the gathering brought together some of the world’s most influential technology leaders and offered an indication of how the global order is evolving.
Among those present were Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Jeff Bezos, who appeared alongside senior US government officials.
Kucuksabanoglu noted that several of these technology billionaires also occupied prominent positions at Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, which he described as an early indication of the changing relationship between political authority and the technology sector.
“This concentration of power is precisely at the heart of the ongoing techno-feudalism debate — for instance, Trump’s push to redefine AI as ‘superintelligence’ is not just a terminological shift but a claim to global leadership in this advanced technology as a political and strategic narrative,” he said. “Trump asserted that the AI competition is essentially between the US and China, while stressing that development must not slow down.”
He also pointed out that technology executives had recently urged a slower pace of AI development because of safety concerns. Washington, however, has argued that reducing the speed of technological progress could give China an advantage in the global AI race.
Zafer Kucuksabanoglu, head of the Turkish AI policy association AIPA, said the gathering brought together some of the world’s most influential technology leaders and offered an indication of how the global order is evolving.
Among those present were Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Jeff Bezos, who appeared alongside senior US government officials.
Kucuksabanoglu noted that several of these technology billionaires also occupied prominent positions at Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, which he described as an early indication of the changing relationship between political authority and the technology sector.
“This concentration of power is precisely at the heart of the ongoing techno-feudalism debate — for instance, Trump’s push to redefine AI as ‘superintelligence’ is not just a terminological shift but a claim to global leadership in this advanced technology as a political and strategic narrative,” he said. “Trump asserted that the AI competition is essentially between the US and China, while stressing that development must not slow down.”
He also pointed out that technology executives had recently urged a slower pace of AI development because of safety concerns. Washington, however, has argued that reducing the speed of technological progress could give China an advantage in the global AI race.
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