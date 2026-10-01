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Tunisia Faces Food, Water Shortages Despite Economic Growth
(MENAFN) Tunisia is experiencing shortages of essential food products and bottled drinking water despite recent economic expansion, highlighting continued weaknesses in the country’s supply networks, distribution systems and import channels.
The shortages reflect broader pressures facing the Tunisian economy, with climate-related challenges, limited public finances and the stockpiling of goods contributing to disruptions in the availability of basic products.
Official data showed that Tunisia’s economy expanded by 2.4% during the first half of the year, supported by a strong rebound in agriculture and tourism.
However, the latest shortages have brought back memories of the extensive bread supply problems that affected the country during the summer of 2023.
Economist Bassem Ennaifer said Tunisia’s public finances had endured three major shocks over the past six years, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and more recent economic pressures, according to reports.
He attributed the continuing shortages of subsidized products, including sugar, rice and tea, to the debt burden and financing difficulties facing the Tunisian Trade Office.
The recent scarcity of bottled water, meanwhile, was linked to disruptions in distribution, as wholesalers have reduced stock levels and therefore have less capacity to meet sudden increases in demand caused by high temperatures.
The shortages reflect broader pressures facing the Tunisian economy, with climate-related challenges, limited public finances and the stockpiling of goods contributing to disruptions in the availability of basic products.
Official data showed that Tunisia’s economy expanded by 2.4% during the first half of the year, supported by a strong rebound in agriculture and tourism.
However, the latest shortages have brought back memories of the extensive bread supply problems that affected the country during the summer of 2023.
Economist Bassem Ennaifer said Tunisia’s public finances had endured three major shocks over the past six years, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and more recent economic pressures, according to reports.
He attributed the continuing shortages of subsidized products, including sugar, rice and tea, to the debt burden and financing difficulties facing the Tunisian Trade Office.
The recent scarcity of bottled water, meanwhile, was linked to disruptions in distribution, as wholesalers have reduced stock levels and therefore have less capacity to meet sudden increases in demand caused by high temperatures.
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