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Lapid Accuses Israeli Government of Using Plane Incident for Politics
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the government on Wednesday of engaging in “cheap politics” following the incident involving a Flydubai passenger aircraft, arguing that the situation should not be used for political purposes at the expense of national security.
Lapid dismissed suggestions that the aviation incident was connected to a security briefing he received from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night.
“Let me make this clear. Nothing even resembling this morning’s plane incident appeared in the security briefing with the prime minister last night. Nothing similar, nothing reminiscent of it, not even a hint,” he said on the US social media company X.
He alleged that figures supportive of the government were attempting to exploit the incident for political reasons.
“All the spin the mouthpieces are doing now only proves what was already clear yesterday -- that they are once again trying to make cheap politics at the expense of Israel’s security,” he said, adding: “An irresponsible bunch.”
Lapid made the comments one day after meeting Netanyahu for a security briefing, following the prime minister’s warning about a possible attack on Israel ahead of the Oct. 27 election without specifying the nature of the potential threat.
Following that meeting, Lapid said there was “no reason to put the public in a panic” and stressed that security concerns should be addressed “professionally and responsibly.”
Lapid dismissed suggestions that the aviation incident was connected to a security briefing he received from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night.
“Let me make this clear. Nothing even resembling this morning’s plane incident appeared in the security briefing with the prime minister last night. Nothing similar, nothing reminiscent of it, not even a hint,” he said on the US social media company X.
He alleged that figures supportive of the government were attempting to exploit the incident for political reasons.
“All the spin the mouthpieces are doing now only proves what was already clear yesterday -- that they are once again trying to make cheap politics at the expense of Israel’s security,” he said, adding: “An irresponsible bunch.”
Lapid made the comments one day after meeting Netanyahu for a security briefing, following the prime minister’s warning about a possible attack on Israel ahead of the Oct. 27 election without specifying the nature of the potential threat.
Following that meeting, Lapid said there was “no reason to put the public in a panic” and stressed that security concerns should be addressed “professionally and responsibly.”
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