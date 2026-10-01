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France Sees More Arrests as High School Blockades Continue
(MENAFN) French authorities arrested at least 625 people on Wednesday as demonstrations and blockades at high schools continued across the country, with officials also reporting more violence and a growing number of injuries, according to reports.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the latest arrests were connected to efforts to prevent access to high schools, describing an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" at some locations.
At least 32 students and education workers were reported injured during the mobilization, while 83 members of France’s internal security forces also sustained injuries.
The number of arrests has risen significantly from Tuesday, when Nunez said 440 people had been detained nationwide. About two-thirds of those arrested that day were subsequently placed in police custody.
Authorities said the earlier detentions were largely associated with property damage and confrontations with security personnel, including incidents involving violence against public officials.
The USL high school student union previously estimated that about 400 of France’s 3,700 high schools had been blocked as part of the ongoing mobilization.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the latest arrests were connected to efforts to prevent access to high schools, describing an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" at some locations.
At least 32 students and education workers were reported injured during the mobilization, while 83 members of France’s internal security forces also sustained injuries.
The number of arrests has risen significantly from Tuesday, when Nunez said 440 people had been detained nationwide. About two-thirds of those arrested that day were subsequently placed in police custody.
Authorities said the earlier detentions were largely associated with property damage and confrontations with security personnel, including incidents involving violence against public officials.
The USL high school student union previously estimated that about 400 of France’s 3,700 high schools had been blocked as part of the ongoing mobilization.
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