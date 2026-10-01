403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flydubai Flight Resumes Route to Israel After Reported Turnaround
(MENAFN) A second Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv resumed its journey after earlier reports said the aircraft had turned back, with its arrival in Israel expected at 2:40 p.m. local time, according to reports from Israeli media.
The flight, identified as FZ1081, was no longer believed to be facing a separate incident, according to reports.
There were also no indications that the situation involving FZ1081 was related to an earlier Flydubai aircraft, FZ1073, which activated a hijacking alert before diverting to Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend Flydubai operations immediately while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the FZ1073 incident, according to reports.
Regev additionally asked that Israeli carriers, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, receive priority, pointing to the security screening procedures applied to their flights.
Earlier Wednesday, FZ1073 was traveling from Dubai toward Tel Aviv when it sent a distress signal and subsequently landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Airport authorities said the aircraft’s captain and first officer sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical care.
The flight, identified as FZ1081, was no longer believed to be facing a separate incident, according to reports.
There were also no indications that the situation involving FZ1081 was related to an earlier Flydubai aircraft, FZ1073, which activated a hijacking alert before diverting to Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend Flydubai operations immediately while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the FZ1073 incident, according to reports.
Regev additionally asked that Israeli carriers, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, receive priority, pointing to the security screening procedures applied to their flights.
Earlier Wednesday, FZ1073 was traveling from Dubai toward Tel Aviv when it sent a distress signal and subsequently landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Airport authorities said the aircraft’s captain and first officer sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical care.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment