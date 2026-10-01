Inside PHOTOS Of Ishan Kishan's Lavish Lifestyle: Rs. 7 Crore Patna Bungalow, Cars, Watches, Net Worth

Ishan Kishan's rise from Patna to international cricket has also brought a taste for luxury. From a sprawling family bungalow to premium cars and high-end watches, his lifestyle reflects his success on the field

Ishan Kishan's most prominently documented residence is his sprawling family bungalow in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. According to a Times of India report published in April 2026, the property spans around 15,000 sq ft and has been estimated at nearly ₹7 crore. The house is shared with his parents and brother Raj Kishan.

The home combines contemporary interiors with family-focused spaces. Beige walls, plush furniture, soft lighting and a puja room give the interiors a warm look. The property also features a private swimming pool, spacious lawns, a gym and a home theatre.

Kishan is also reported to own a luxury apartment in Mumbai. Earlier property reports identified his Mumbai residence as being in Malad, while the ₹28-30 crore Worli property mentioned in some reports is not independently confirmed by the more recent Times of India property feature.

This makes it safer to describe the Mumbai property as a reported luxury residence rather than state the Worli valuation as confirmed.

Ishan Kishan Net Worth

Estimates of Kishan's net worth vary by publication and year. News24 reported an estimated net worth of around ₹68 crore in February 2026, while other recent reports place the figure broadly between ₹60 crore and ₹70 crore. His income comes from cricket contracts, IPL earnings and brand endorsements.

For the 2026 IPL season, Kishan was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad at ₹11.25 crore, according to reports.

Kishan's garage reportedly includes several premium vehicles. Recent reports list a Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW 5 Series, BMW X7, BMW X3, Range Rover Vogue, Ford Mustang GT, Audi Q7 and MG Comet EV. The exact ownership of every model has not been officially confirmed.

His Ford Mustang GT has been one of the most frequently mentioned cars in reports, while the Mercedes-Benz GLS is among the newer additions attributed to his collection.

Ishan Kishan Watches: Rolex to Franck Muller

Luxury watches are another major part of Kishan's lifestyle. Reports have highlighted a Rolex Day-Date valued at around ₹23.78 lakh and a Franck Muller timepiece estimated at more than ₹51 lakh. Other reports have also linked him with a Patek Philippe and Zenith Defy Skyline.