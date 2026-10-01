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EU Expands Access for Candidate Countries Before Membership
(MENAFN) The European Union is developing a framework that would allow countries seeking membership to progressively enter its single market and participate in research initiatives before completing the accession process, according to a draft European Commission proposal.
The plan outlines “gradual integration” into the bloc’s economic system, offering candidate nations expanded trade opportunities and involvement in research, innovation and industrial programs while they continue working toward full membership, as reported by media outlets on Wednesday.
“The single market is the first priority for economic convergence,” the draft review says, emphasizing that earlier participation could reinforce European supply chains and help the bloc reduce its reliance on external strategic partners.
The proposal recommends expanding access to specific sectors when candidate countries demonstrate compliance with EU regulations and establish adequate enforcement mechanisms. Particular attention would be given to initiatives that facilitate membership preparations and advance common economic and strategic objectives.
As part of the proposed arrangement, participating countries would also be required to bring their foreign and security policies into closer alignment with those of the EU.
However, access to these opportunities could be restricted or revoked if applicants fail to satisfy established requirements, including commitments to democratic reforms and the bloc’s broader strategic priorities.
Separately, the European Commission is examining possibilities for expanding qualified majority voting in policy areas where decisions currently require unanimous approval.
The plan outlines “gradual integration” into the bloc’s economic system, offering candidate nations expanded trade opportunities and involvement in research, innovation and industrial programs while they continue working toward full membership, as reported by media outlets on Wednesday.
“The single market is the first priority for economic convergence,” the draft review says, emphasizing that earlier participation could reinforce European supply chains and help the bloc reduce its reliance on external strategic partners.
The proposal recommends expanding access to specific sectors when candidate countries demonstrate compliance with EU regulations and establish adequate enforcement mechanisms. Particular attention would be given to initiatives that facilitate membership preparations and advance common economic and strategic objectives.
As part of the proposed arrangement, participating countries would also be required to bring their foreign and security policies into closer alignment with those of the EU.
However, access to these opportunities could be restricted or revoked if applicants fail to satisfy established requirements, including commitments to democratic reforms and the bloc’s broader strategic priorities.
Separately, the European Commission is examining possibilities for expanding qualified majority voting in policy areas where decisions currently require unanimous approval.
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