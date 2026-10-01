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Meta Claims AI Data Centers as Research to Cut Taxes
(MENAFN) Industry reports indicate that US technology giant Meta reduced its corporate tax obligations by billions of dollars by using a federal research tax incentive to categorize its artificial intelligence data centers as experimental facilities.
The company reportedly informed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that its AI infrastructure represented a “giant experiment that could fail,” according to reports citing four individuals familiar with Meta’s operations. This approach reportedly lowered Meta’s 2025 tax liability by almost $4 billion, making it the largest beneficiary of the incentive among publicly listed companies, based on IRS filings.
The tax strategy draws on a provision introduced in the 1980s to encourage technological development by granting credits for materials and equipment used in research activities rather than routine commercial operations.
According to people familiar with the arrangement, Meta began treating processors with established commercial applications, including Nvidia chips, as experimental research materials when deployed in its artificial intelligence data centers.
Meta defended its use of the tax provision, highlighting its substantial spending on research and development, which reached $200 billion over five years, including $57 billion in the previous year.
“Like other companies that invest at this scale, we use the tax incentives Congress established decades ago to encourage this type of domestic investment,” the company said.
The company reportedly informed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that its AI infrastructure represented a “giant experiment that could fail,” according to reports citing four individuals familiar with Meta’s operations. This approach reportedly lowered Meta’s 2025 tax liability by almost $4 billion, making it the largest beneficiary of the incentive among publicly listed companies, based on IRS filings.
The tax strategy draws on a provision introduced in the 1980s to encourage technological development by granting credits for materials and equipment used in research activities rather than routine commercial operations.
According to people familiar with the arrangement, Meta began treating processors with established commercial applications, including Nvidia chips, as experimental research materials when deployed in its artificial intelligence data centers.
Meta defended its use of the tax provision, highlighting its substantial spending on research and development, which reached $200 billion over five years, including $57 billion in the previous year.
“Like other companies that invest at this scale, we use the tax incentives Congress established decades ago to encourage this type of domestic investment,” the company said.
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