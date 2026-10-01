Dr. Michael Omidi Formalizes Charitable Support For The ASPCA

Dr. Michael Omidi, a Beverly Hills facial and body plastic surgeon, is committing ongoing charitable contributions to the ASPCA to support animal rescue and rehabilitation work.

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A commitment outside the operating room

California, USA, Oct 01, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Dr. Michael Omidi has practiced as a facial and body plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills since 2005. Most of what the public knows about him comes from his surgical work: rhinoplasty, breast surgery, body contouring, and the Mommy Makeover procedures he performs for patients across Southern California.

Less visible is the time he spends on causes that have nothing to do with his practice. Dr. Omidi has made recent charitable contributions to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and he is now formalizing that support as a standing commitment rather than a one-time gift.

Why the ASPCA

Dr. Omidi did not grow up around a formal animal welfare organization. His interest in the ASPCA's work came later, from watching how the same instincts that drive good patient care, attention to suffering, and a willingness to act on it, apply just as well outside medicine.

“You spend a career treating people who are in pain and trying to help them get better,” Dr. Omidi said.“It is hard to see that kind of need in animals and decide it is somebody else's problem.”

The ASPCA works on rescue, rehabilitation, and reducing animal abuse. Dr. Omidi's contributions go toward that general mission rather than a single program, which he says reflects how the organization operates.

What the commitment covers

The pledge has three parts:

Recurring financial support. Dr. Omidi will continue making charitable contributions to the ASPCA on an ongoing basis, rather than treating his recent gifts as isolated.

Public acknowledgment. Dr. Omidi is naming the ASPCA specifically, rather than folding the giving into a general philanthropy statement, so patients and colleagues know where the support goes.

No overlap with his medical missions. Dr. Omidi separately serves as Head of Operations for Hope, leading medical and surgical missions to Vietnam, Colombia, and the Philippines that treat indigent patients with congenital deformities, burns, and cancers. He is keeping that work distinct from the ASPCA commitment rather than presenting one as a substitute for the other.

“These are different problems,” Dr. Omidi said.“One is about people who cannot get access to surgery they need. The other is about animals who cannot advocate for themselves at all. Both deserve attention on their own terms.”

How this fits the rest of his work

Dr. Omidi has built his surgical reputation on a fairly narrow philosophy: only take on procedures where he can consistently deliver the best outcome, whether that is a primary rhinoplasty or a complex revision case. He applies a similar logic to his charitable choices. Rather than spreading contributions across many causes, he has picked a small number, medical missions through Hope and now a standing commitment to the ASPCA, and stayed with them.

“I would rather be consistent about a few things than scattered across a lot of them,” he said.“That is true in surgery and it is true in giving.”

What comes next

Dr. Omidi plans to keep the ASPCA contributions running alongside his surgical mission work, without treating either as finished. He is not announcing a specific dollar figure or a fundraising campaign. The commitment is simpler than that: continued, named support for an organization whose work he has already backed, made explicit rather than incidental.

For a surgeon whose public identity is built almost entirely around precision, technique, and patient outcomes, the announcement is a small but deliberate signal that his attention extends past the practice on Beverly Hills.

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About Dr. Michael Omidi

Dr. Michael Omidi is a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, California. He has practiced there since 2005, specializing in primary and revision rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring, and Mommy Makeover procedures. He is the developer of the Mannequin Breast LiftTM and Designed Rhinoplasty, and serves as Head of Operations for Hope, leading medical and surgical missions to Vietnam, Colombia, and the Philippines.