Matthew Stiles On The Questions To Ask Before You Buy A Cybersecurity Tool

Matthew Stiles, Channel Sales Director at Zero Networks, brings years of experience in technology and cybersecurity sales to conversations about how businesses evaluate security technology.

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Start With the Problem

Florida, USA, Oct 01, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - When a business is considering a new cybersecurity tool, the technology itself can quickly become the focus of the conversation. Features, capabilities, integrations, and product demonstrations can all be useful, but they do not necessarily answer the most important question: What problem is the business actually trying to solve?

For Matthew Stiles, that question is worth considering before getting too far into the technology.

Stiles brings extensive experience in technology sales and a strong understanding of the cybersecurity industry to his current role at Zero Networks. His professional focus includes cybersecurity technology and data center technology, areas that continue to evolve as businesses adapt to new technology and security challenges.

Starting with the problem helps put a technology decision into context. A business should understand what it needs to improve before deciding which type of tool might address that need.

How Will It Fit With Existing Technology?

Cybersecurity rarely exists as a single system. Businesses rely on multiple technologies and processes, which means a new tool has to make sense within the environment that is already in place.

That makes compatibility an important consideration.

Before moving forward with a new technology, it is worth understanding how it will fit with existing systems and workflows. A tool may have strong capabilities, but those capabilities are less useful if implementing it creates unnecessary complications for the organization.

There is also a practical question of whether a new solution adds something meaningful or simply duplicates capabilities that the business already has.

Those are not always easy questions to answer from a product demonstration alone.

Who Will Be Using It?

The people making a technology decision are not always the same people who will use the technology every day. That difference can matter.

Executives may be focused on business risk, cost, and the overall value of an investment. Technical teams may be more concerned with how a system works in practice and how it fits into their existing responsibilities.

Both perspectives are important.

A cybersecurity tool has to make sense from a business standpoint, but it also needs to be practical for the people responsible for working with it. Understanding those different perspectives can help a company make a more informed decision.

What Does Implementation Look Like?

Buying a technology solution is only one part of the process. A business also has to consider what happens after the purchase.

Implementation can involve time, planning, training, and changes to existing processes. Those factors can be easy to overlook when the focus is primarily on what a product can do.

This is one reason it is useful to ask questions about implementation early. How long will the process take? What resources will the business need? What kind of training will employees require? Will existing workflows need to change?

The answers can help a business understand the actual commitment involved rather than looking only at the purchase price.

What Happens After the Purchase?

Another consideration is what kind of support a company will receive after adopting a new technology.

Technology decisions are long-term decisions. A business is not simply buying a product and walking away. There may be questions during implementation, adjustments as the organization changes, or new needs that develop over time.

Understanding the available support and the vendor-customer relationship can therefore be as important as understanding the product itself.

Looking Beyond the Feature List

Technology companies naturally focus on what their products can do. That information matters, but it is only part of the decision.

For Stiles, the broader business context is important when thinking about cybersecurity technology. A company needs to consider its goals, its existing environment, the people who will use the solution, and the resources required to put it into practice.

That can lead to a more useful conversation than simply comparing feature lists.

There may not be one cybersecurity solution that makes sense for every business. Different organizations have different needs, priorities, and resources. The right questions can help make those differences clearer.

Making a More Informed Technology Decision

Stiles brings extensive experience in technology sales and cybersecurity to his current role at Zero Networks. His experience has given him a strong understanding of the technology industry and the conversations businesses have when evaluating cybersecurity solutions.

Cybersecurity is an area where those decisions can carry significant importance. Businesses need to understand what they are trying to accomplish and how a potential solution fits into the larger organization.

Before buying a cybersecurity tool, asking questions about the problem, existing technology, users, implementation, and ongoing support can help create a clearer picture of what the decision actually involves.

The goal is not simply to find a tool with an impressive list of features. It is to understand whether the technology makes sense for the business using it.

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About Matthew Stiles

Matthew Stiles is a Channel Sales Director at Zero Networks based in Bonita Springs, Florida. His career includes sales experience at NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, Tanium, Abnormal AI, and Zero Networks. His professional focus includes cybersecurity technology and data center technology.

Stiles earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Outside of his professional work, he enjoys tennis, golf, basketball, fly fishing, and running, and has also been involved in music.