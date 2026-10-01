Sourcenet Publishes Dedicated Internet Access Planning Guidance Following Lumen's Launch Of On-Demand Enterprise Internet

New resource helps business buyers evaluate flexible capacity alongside service commitments, site feasibility, and resilient network design.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct 01, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - SourceNet today published updated guidance for organizations evaluating dedicated internet access as enterprise connectivity options become more flexible and application demands become less predictable.

The guidance follows Lumen's September 21 launch of Lumen Intelligent Internet, an enterprise connectivity offering that Lumen says combines on-demand bandwidth, digital controls, predictable-cost options, and capacity scaling up to 100 Gbps at more than 10 million U.S. business locations.

“Flexible capacity can be valuable, especially when cloud and AI workloads create uneven demand,” said Sam Sapp, founder of SourceNet.“But flexibility does not remove the need to understand what the site requires. Buyers still need to examine committed capacity, service-level terms, installation requirements, routing, and whether their backup path can fail independently of the primary circuit.”

SourceNet's Dedicated Internet Access planning guide helps businesses compare connectivity options based on operating requirements rather than headline speeds alone. The resource outlines four areas organizations should evaluate before selecting an internet strategy:



Bandwidth and concurrency requirements for cloud, voice, video, uploads, and public-facing services

Service-level commitments for availability, latency, jitter, packet loss, restoration, and escalation

Physical and carrier diversity for backup connectivity Address-level availability, building access, construction, and installation timing

Lumen is among the providers SourceNet can source as part of its multi-provider comparison process. Provider availability, service terms, and deployment options vary by location and business requirements.

“DIA is not automatically the right answer for every office,” Sapp said.“The practical goal is to identify the sites where committed service and stronger resilience materially reduce operational risk, then compare the provider paths that can actually serve those locations.”

For more information and SourceNet's dedicated internet access planning guidance, visit dedicated-internet-access/.

About SourceNet

SourceNet helps U.S. businesses compare voice and connectivity options across relevant providers. Its process considers locations, applications, bandwidth needs, timelines, and provider availability to create a practical shortlist based on each business's requirements.