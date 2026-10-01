Clayton Fields is formalizing a rule he already follows in his own work: any AI tool he recommends to a business has to come with a plain-language explanation of what it does and why it fits, before it gets a name or a demo.

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The policy

Woodstock, Georgia, Oct 01, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Clayton Fields, a go to market expert based in Woodstock, Georgia, has spent the last ten years bringing artificial intelligence enabled solutions to market through security software and services startups. That work has put him in front of a lot of companies trying to decide what to adopt and what to skip.

He is now stating it as a standing rule for how he approaches those conversations: no AI recommendation goes on the table until the business problem is written down in plain language, and the fit between that problem and the tool is spelled out the same way.

“If I can't explain why a tool fits in a sentence a non-technical person understands, I haven't done the work yet,” Fields said.“That's on me, not on them.”

Why he is naming it now

Fields spent almost ten years in commercial sales at a large technology company, working as a subject matter expert across client services, infrastructure, storage, and business applications. He describes that period as teaching him how much technical language gets used to skip past a real explanation.

Moving into startups changed the stakes. Smaller companies do not have the staff to absorb a bad AI purchase and quietly work around it. A wrong recommendation costs them time and money they do not have to spare.

“A polished pitch isn't the same as a clear reason,” Fields said.“I'd rather give someone a plain answer they can push back on than a smooth one they can't.”

How the policy works in practice

Fields breaks the rule into three steps he applies before any recommendation leaves his mouth.

Name the problem without naming a tool. He asks a business to describe what is going wrong in their own words first. If the answer only makes sense once a product name is attached, the problem has not been defined yet.

Write the fit in one sentence. Once the problem is clear, Fields explains why a given tool matches it, in a sentence he could say to someone outside the industry. If it takes a paragraph, he treats that as a sign the fit is weak.

Leave out anything that only sounds impressive. Fields said he drops features, integrations, or claims that do not connect directly to the stated problem, even when they are genuinely strong parts of a product.

“None of this is about slowing things down,” Fields said.“It's about not letting momentum stand in for reasoning.”

Where this comes from

Fields' early work history includes landscaping, retail, and restaurant front of house before he moved into technology sales through college. He has said that stretch taught him to notice when an explanation is built for the person giving it rather than the person receiving it.

He holds a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration degree from a major university, earned with honors, and has carried the habit of writing things down plainly into how he now works with startups building AI enabled products.

Fields said he plans to apply the same standard to his own writing and public commentary on AI adoption going forward. Any tool or approach he discusses publicly will get the same plain-language test he applies with clients.

“I don't want to be another voice adding noise about AI,” Fields said.“If I can't make the case in plain terms, I'd rather stay quiet on that one.”

What businesses can expect

Fields said companies working with him should expect to be asked to explain their problem before any product conversation starts. He said he will also put the reasoning in writing, not just in a meeting, so it can be checked later against what the tool actually delivers.

“If the reasoning doesn't hold up six months in, I want that to be visible,” Fields said.“Not buried in a slide from a demo nobody remembers.”

About Clayton Fields

Clayton Fields is a go to market expert based in Woodstock, Georgia. He spent almost ten years in commercial sales at a large technology company before moving into security software and services startups, where he has spent the last decade bringing artificial intelligence enabled solutions to market. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration degree from a major university, earned with honors, and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.