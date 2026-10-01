Turkish Airlines Seeks Three Additional Weekly Flights To Dhaka

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Turkish Airlines wants to increase its flight frequency on the Dhaka-Istanbul route by three flights a week, as Bangladesh and Türkiye seek to strengthen air connectivity and tourism cooperation.

The airline currently operates seven weekly flights between Dhaka and Istanbul, according to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.

The proposal for additional flights was discussed at a meeting between Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and a Turkish delegation led by Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Şen at the ministry on September 30.

The minister welcomed Türkiye's interest in operating three additional flights, saying the launch of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport would create greater scope for expanding international flight operations.

The delegation included Bilal Belyurt, commercial counsellor at the Turkish Embassy, and Islam Gure, country director of Turkish Airlines Bangladesh.

Millat also urged Türkiye to consider expanding direct air connectivity from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport and Sylhet's Osmani International Airport.

He said there was significant demand for international travel among Bangladeshis, particularly people from the Chattogram and Sylhet regions, including expatriate communities.

"Additional flights from these airports would make travel between the two countries easier," he said.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in tourism and investment. The minister said Bangladesh has taken an initiative to develop 1,498 tourist attractions under public-private partnerships and is encouraging foreign investors to participate in infrastructure development, management and tourism services.

He invited Turkish investors to invest in Bangladesh's tourism sector, saying Türkiye's experience in tourism development and hospitality could contribute to the growth of Bangladesh's tourism industry.

The two sides also discussed simplifying visa procedures for Bangladeshi citizens, with the minister stressing that easier visa access would boost people-to-people contact, business and tourism between the two countries.

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