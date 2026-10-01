Honeywell Selected For Planned 700,000-Bpd Refinery In Kenya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has selected Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) to provide process technologies, licensing, engineering services, proprietary catalysts, equipment and digital solutions for its planned 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Kenya, Honeywell said on Sept.30.

Once completed, the facility is expected to become the world's largest single-train refinery.

The project builds on nearly a decade of cooperation between Dangote and Honeywell and will use proven engineering designs previously developed by Honeywell for Dangote's refinery in Lekki, Nigeria. According to Honeywell, using the established designs is expected to reduce the development schedule for the Kenyan facility by nearly two years, or around 30% compared with typical newly built facilities.

The refinery will use Honeywell's refining and petrochemical technologies to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene. It will also be designed to process a wide range of crude oils, from light to heavy grades, allowing Dangote to source feedstock from multiple regions and reduce reliance on any single supply source.

“Dangote is committed to expanding Africa's refining capacity and strengthening long-term energy security for the continent while also serving growing export markets,” Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, said.

The Honeywell project scope is expected to be worth approximately $300 million, broadly in line with the scope of the company's work at the Dangote refinery in Nigeria.

“Large-scale refinery projects require a combination of proven technologies, engineering expertise and digital capabilities,” Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell Technologies UOP, said.

He added that Honeywell would adapt its large-train engineering designs for the Kenyan project and introduce modifications enabling the refinery to process a broader range of crude feedstocks.

Dangote expands refining footprint

The Kenyan project marks another step in Dangote's efforts to expand refining and petrochemical capacity in Africa.

The company's Dangote refinery in Lekki, Nigeria, has a nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd and is currently Africa's largest single-train refinery. In November 2025, Honeywell announced that Dangote had selected its technologies, services, catalysts and equipment as part of plans to more than double the refinery's capacity to 1.4 million bpd by 2028. The companies said the expansion would optimize existing assets and accelerate the delivery of refined products to the market. In April 2026, Honeywell announced another agreement with Dangote covering licensing, engineering, catalysts and digital services aimed at increasing fuel and petrochemical production and enhancing workforce capabilities at the Lekki facility.

The companies have also expanded their cooperation into petrochemicals, with Honeywell technologies supporting Dangote's plans to increase propylene and linear alkylbenzene production.

Kenya's downstream sector

The planned refinery would represent a major addition to Kenya's petroleum infrastructure. Kenya has historically relied heavily on imported refined petroleum products after the Mombasa refinery ceased crude processing in 2013. The facility has since primarily served as a storage terminal. The new project could therefore introduce significant domestic refining capacity while also creating potential to supply neighboring East African markets.

The 700,000-bpd capacity would make the planned facility substantially larger than Kenya's former refinery and position it as a potentially significant regional source of refined fuels and petrochemical products.

Honeywell said its work in Africa covers the full project lifecycle, including technology development, engineering, workforce training and lifecycle services, as the company seeks to support the continent's expanding energy and industrial infrastructure.