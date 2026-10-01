CAMCA Set To Hold Next Regional Forum In Pakistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next CAMCA Regional Forum will be held in Pakistan in June, Managing Director Tamar Kekenadze said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Kekenadze, preparations for the next event will begin after the Baku forum concludes.

“I hope that after we conclude the forum tomorrow and start preparing for the next one, which will be held in June in Pakistan, we will have a very productive year ahead,” she said.

Kekenadze expressed hope that the Baku forum would create new opportunities for participants to establish contacts and cooperation.

“Thanks to the support of our friends and participants, the number of members of our network has grown and now exceeds 350 people,” she said.

According to Kekenadze, the CAMCA Regional Forum provides an opportunity to establish contacts not only for network members but also for others interested in the region's common future.

“This forum is also a starting point for people who are not CAMCA members. There is an age limit for CAMCA membership, so we cannot accept everyone into the network. That is why we created this forum, to continue strengthening friendship and ties not only among these 10 countries but also beyond,” she emphasized.

The CAMCA managing director expressed hope that the forum would be productive and help participants build new connections.