TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

1 OCTOBER 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 September 2026, the Company's issued share capital consists of 103,892,702 Ordinary Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 103,892,702. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181