Hawkeye Diesel Repair Brings 24/7 Mobile Service To Truckers On DFW Highways

Dispatch units carry OEM diagnostic software to breakdowns on I-20, I-30, and I-35, with average response times of 45 to 75 minutes across the metroplex.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hawkeye Diesel Repair runs 24/7 mobile roadside diesel repair for trucks moving through Dallas-Fort Worth. Its mobile dispatch units carry OEM-level scan tools. Most calls get a tech on scene in 45 to 75 minutes.The service is open to any truck on DFW roads. That includes drivers passing through on I-20, I-30, and I-35. It is not limited to North Texas fleets. A driver from Memphis gets the same fast dispatch as a truck that parks in Fort Worth each night.OEM-Level Diagnostics at the RoadsideEach unit carries dealer scan tools: Cummins INSITE, Detroit Diesel Diagnostic Link, PACCAR ESA, and Navistar OnCommand. Techs plug into the engine computer right where the truck stopped. They read fault codes and run tests. They find the cause before they swap any parts.This helps most when a driver is far from home. Many faults that once meant a tow can now be fixed on the shoulder or at a truck stop. Skip the tow, and downtime and the repair bill both drop. The driver also keeps hours on the clock that would go to waiting."A breakdown on I-20 at 2 a.m. is hard enough when you're 800 miles from home," said Kyle Thomas, owner of Hawkeye Diesel Repair. "We show up with the same software a dealer uses, find the real problem, and get the truck rolling. Where the driver is based doesn't change anything for us."Mobile Repairs From Quick Fixes to Major WorkHawkeye's techs hold ASE diesel certifications. They handle a wide range of work on-site:Engine diagnostics and repairFuel system repairsBrake serviceTire replacementExhaust aftertreatment repairs (DPF, DEF, and SCR)Transmission workLockouts, jump starts, and fuel deliveryThe team specializes in Cummins, Detroit, PACCAR, International, Duramax, and MaxxForce engines. They work on big rigs, box trucks, and diesel pickups. Need only a lockout, a jump, or fuel? Call the same number for 24/7 roadside assistance.Shop Bay Available in MansfieldSome repairs need a lift or more time in a bay. For those jobs, Hawkeye's shop sits at 6330 Dick Price Road in Mansfield, TX 76063. It is open Monday through Friday and on alternating Saturdays. Mobile dispatch runs day and night, weekends and holidays too.Coverage Across DFW Freight CorridorsMobile units cover Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, Weatherford, Arlington, and Grand Prairie. They also cover the highways that link them, such as I-20, I-30, I-35E, I-35W, I-635, I-820, US-287, and SH-360.Service ZIP codes include:Mansfield: 76063Arlington: 76010 to 76018Grand Prairie: 75050 to 75054Weatherford: 76086Denton: 76201 to 76210Arrival times depend on traffic and call load. The average across DFW is 45 to 75 minutes. Any truck on these routes qualifies, whether it's based in Texas or three states away.Support for Fleet Managers and Owner-OperatorsHawkeye works with owner-operators and large fleets alike. Here is what both get:Transparent, upfront pricing. Drivers get a written estimate before work starts.Fleet support. Fleet managers get dedicated help and digital records for each truck.Track record. Hawkeye has more than 300 Google reviews. It has served truckers on DFW roads for over 20 years.Drivers and dispatchers can reach Hawkeye Diesel Repair 24/7 at (682) 231-8338.About Hawkeye Diesel RepairHawkeye Diesel Repair is a diesel repair company in Mansfield, Texas. It offers 24/7 mobile roadside repair and shop service across Dallas-Fort Worth. Its techs work on heavy trucks, trailers, and diesel pickups. The team holds ASE diesel certifications.

Kyle Thomas

Hawkeye Diesel Repair

+1 682-231-8338

email us here

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Hawkeye Diesel Repair Brings 24/7 Mobile Service to Truckers on DFW Highways News Provided By Hawkeye Diesel Repair October 01, 2026, 06:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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