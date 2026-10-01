CHOYA, Reimagined: The CHOYA Ginza BAR Makes Its Debut In Singapore At Millenia Walk

Inside The CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore, where guests can experience and rediscover CHOYA and ume through various offerings. (Credit: The CHOYA Ginza Bar Singapore)

Singapore's first dedicated CHOYA bar blends CHOYA's century-long Japanese heritage with contemporary mixology, specially curated cocktails and food pairings

SINGAPORE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Tokyo's Ginza district to Millenia Walk, The CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore has officially launched, becoming Singapore's first dedicated CHOYA bar. A familiar name on Singapore's retail shelves since 1998, CHOYA is now giving Singapore diners a whole new way to experience the iconic Japanese umeshu nearly three decades on, bringing its full range of CHOYA drinks, cocktails, food and pairings together in one destination.Bringing more than a century of CHOYA's craft and heritage into a contemporary bar experience, the new space invites diners to experience and rediscover ume through various offerings – cocktails, curated tasting flights, and ume-inspired savoury and sweet dishes. From more than 12 editions of CHOYA to CHOYA serves, classic cocktails with a CHOYA twist, and original bespoke CHOYA cocktails available exclusively at the bar, alongside artisanal dishes that include a variety of bar snacks, appetisers, mains, and desserts, the menu puts the versatility of Japanese ume centre stage.What began in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2019 has now become a popular destination for locals and international visitors looking to enjoy the familiar flavours of ume while also discovering it in new ways. Following its first overseas expansion to Hong Kong in 2024, The CHOYA Ginza BAR now arrives in Singapore, the concept's first outpost here and only the second outside Japan.Discover New Ways to Enjoy UmeAt the heart of The CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore is a menu designed to showcase the versatility of ume across both drinks and food.CHOYA's umeshu is crafted by steeping whole ume fruit with the seed intact, allowing its natural aroma and tartness to develop over time. Using Japan-grown ume, predominantly the premium Nanko variety from Wakayama's Kishu region, CHOYA is made without artificial acidulants, flavourings or colourings, the fruit itself is left to do the talking. Each expression retains the distinctive character of the ume fruit.Building on this foundation, the Singapore bar brings its own character to the experience, taking ume in different directions. The cocktail selection explores different expressions of CHOYA through contemporary flavour combinations and reimagined serves, while curated tasting flights provide diners with an opportunity to discover different CHOYA varieties.Beyond the glass, the exploration of the Japanese ume continues on the food menu that is developed locally, taking it from an ingredient behind the bar to one that plays across both savoury and sweet creations.The menu moves between the familiar and the unexpected, giving longtime CHOYA lovers plenty to rediscover and adventurous palates something new to explore.Beyond the extensive selection of CHOYA umeshu, the bar's menu spans contemporary cocktails, hearty dishes and curated food-and-drink pairings, giving diners plenty of ways to discover CHOYA, with non-alcoholic options available too. Not sure where to start? Here are a few picks:For a CHOYA signature: The TC Sonic, a refreshing serve that pairs CHOYA with soda and tonic water, crowned with fresh ume air-flown in from JapanFor a classic with a twist: The CHOYA Martini, a playful take on the classic cocktail with ko-ume replacing the traditional olive.For light bites or something hearty, explore ume-inspired dishes that weave the fruit's distinctive flavour into favourites such as:- Grilled Pork Jowl with ume yakiniku glaze, slaw salad and an ume aioli.- Grilled Chicken Skewers served with ume sherry glaze, toasted walnuts and romesco sauce.- 4-Cheese Lasagna layered with green and yellow zucchini, nasu, ume béchamel and tomato ragout.For the full ume-pairing experience designed to bring out new sides of CHOYA with every bite and sip:- The Golden Rod, an original cocktail created for the Singapore bar, combining CHOYA Single Year, rye whiskey, CHOYA Nectar and fresh mango juice; paired with Hamachi Tropical Ceviche served with fresh mango, pickled mustard seeds and CHOYA glaze.- C4D (CHOYA Cookie Cheese Cake Drink), another original cocktail by the bar, blending CHOYA Kokuto Umeshu with Tiffin liqueur, fresh milk, cream and cocoa crumbs; paired with the B&W Cheesewich featuring mascarpone, cocoa crumbs, ume salted caramel and CHOYA gel.The bar's extensive repertoire of CHOYA cocktails and ume-inspired dishes puts a contemporary spin on the traditional Japanese liqueur and brings CHOYA's #DareToImagine philosophy to life, inviting diners to discover unexpected flavours, pairings and new ways of enjoying ume.“Most people know CHOYA as a glass of umeshu on the rocks, but there is so much more to discover. With the CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore, we wanted to create a place where guests can experience the versatility of ume in different ways, be it through cocktails, across a tasting flight or even through food and dessert. Whether you have been drinking CHOYA for years or are discovering ume for the first time, we hope the bar offers something new to explore and enjoy,” said Edison Ong, Director of Letat Agencies Pte. Ltd.A Seat for Every StoryFrom after-work drinks and catch-ups with friends to date nights and celebrations, the CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore is made for every occasion. Its cozy interior, a mix of intimate seating and group-friendly tables, and jazz music make it an inviting spot for anyone looking to drop by for casual drinks or a night out. With light bites and hearty mains to refreshing cocktails and indulgent desserts, the bar offers something for different tastes and appetites.With its official launch at Millenia Walk, The CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore brings a slice of Ginza to the city - a new spot to raise a glass, discover new ways to enjoy ume and experience CHOYA beyond the familiar serve.Planning a night out? Reservations can be made here. The bar is also available for private events and group celebrations, visit The CHOYA Ginza BAR Singapore's website for more information.The CHOYA Ginza BAR SingaporeAddress9 Raffles Boulevard#02-06 Millenia WalkSingapore 039596Opening HoursMonday – Thursday: 4:00 pm – 11:00 pmFriday – Saturday: 4:00 pm – 12:00 amSunday: ClosedInstagram: @thechoyaginzabar_sg

Eileen Kang

Blue Totem Communications

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CHOYA, Reimagined: The CHOYA Ginza BAR Makes Its Debut in Singapore at Millenia Walk News Provided By Blue Totem Communications October 01, 2026, 06:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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