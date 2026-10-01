Move On Surpasses 600 Five-Star Reviews And Maintains An A Rating With The BBB

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nashville Moving Company credits a 30-day crew training program, transparent pricing, and its partnership with True Friends Moving Company for the milestone.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NASHVILLE, TN - Move On, a locally owned, full-service moving company based in Nashville, has earned 600+ five-star reviews while maintaining an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The milestone reflects years of consistent service across local, long-distance, and commercial moves in Middle Tennessee.In an industry where customers often worry about hidden fees, damaged belongings, and unreliable crews, Move On has built its reputation on a simple promise: transparent pricing, professionally trained movers, careful attention to detail, and kindness on every job."Every one of those reviews represents a family or business that trusted us during one of the most stressful times in their lives," said of Move On Owner. "We've never treated moving as just manual labor. Our crews are skilled professionals, and our customers can feel that difference from the first box to the last."Training That Shows Up in the ReviewsMove On attributes much of its customer satisfaction to how it hires and develops its team. Every employee move completes a six-step training program over 30 days before working independently, and the team reviews that training each year and adds new certifications. The company's core values, Protect the Team, Move With a Purpose, and Big Arms and Big Hearts, guide how crews treat both customers and each other.Two Trusted Nashville Movers, One Standard of ServiceIn 2025, Move On officially partnered with True Friends Moving Company, another highly rated Nashville mover with a long track record in the community. The partnership brought together two of the city's most trusted moving teams under one shared commitment to service, giving Nashville residents and businesses more capacity without any change in the experience customers have come to expect.Full-Service Moving for Nashville and BeyondMove On offers local moving services throughout the Nashville area, long-distance moving for customers relocating to or from Middle Tennessee, commercial and office moving, professional packing services, and climate-controlled storage. The company also handles specialty items such as pianos, home gym equipment, and backyard playsets.The company is licensed and registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT #2016813, MC#938821).Customers planning a move can request a free estimate at choosemoveon or by calling 615-727-8300.About Move OnMove On is a locally owned, full-service moving and storage company headquartered at 429 Harding Industrial Drive, Nashville, TN 37211. Founded with a mission to positively affect people's lives, Move On serves its community, helps clients through stressful transitions, and provides growing, dignified careers for its team. Services include local, long-distance, and commercial moving, packing, storage, and specialty moving. In 2025, Move On partnered with True Friends Moving Company.

Chris Knowles

Move On

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Move On Surpasses 600 Five-Star Reviews and Maintains an A Rating With the BBB News Provided By Rotate Digital October 01, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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