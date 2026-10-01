Proposal For National Recognition, Development Mission For Tulu Language Submitted To PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) A proposal seeking the launch of a 'Tulu Language National Recognition & Development Mission 2026–2035' has been submitted on Thursday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an inter-ministerial examination of measures for the constitutional recognition, preservation, digitisation, education and promotion of the Tulu language and its cultural heritage.

The proposal, submitted by S. Mohanadass Hegde, Member of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, seeks consideration of Tulu's inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, along with a national framework for research and preservation of its literary, historical and cultural heritage.

The submission cites Census 2011 data showing 18,46,849 native Tulu speakers and highlights the language's presence across India and abroad. It proposes systematic research into Tulu's linguistic history, manuscripts, epigraphy, oral traditions and the Tulu-Tigalari script.

The proposal also seeks a dedicated research project on Tulu Nadu's history, including the Alupa dynasty, Barkur and the historical links between the Tuluva dynasty and the Vijayanagara Empire. It calls for established historical evidence to be distinguished from contested claims and cultural traditions.

The document proposes a“Dual-Graphic Harmony Model”, under which Kannada would continue as the medium for contemporary governance and public education, while Tulu-Tigalari would be used for manuscript conservation, epigraphy and scholarly research.

The proposal comes shortly after the Karnataka Cabinet, at its September 18 meeting in Mangaluru, decided to accord Tulu the status of the state's second additional official language for administrative purposes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The government has also announced an annual allocation of Rs 82 lakh for translation, training and related implementation measures.

The submission outlines three policy tracks covering constitutional recognition, examination of Tulu's eligibility for classical language status and a 10-year national mission blueprint. It proposes an indicative financial envelope of Rs 450 crore for a Detailed Project Report, while suggesting convergence with existing Central schemes relating to language technology, manuscript conservation, epigraphy and education.

It recommends a three-stage process beginning with reference of the proposal to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture and Education. The second stage would involve an expert working group to verify linguistic, inscriptional and manuscript evidence, followed by substantive consideration of constitutional and classical language proposals and appraisal of the DPR.

The proposal notes that Tulu's inclusion in the Eighth Schedule has been a long-standing demand. The Union government has previously acknowledged that proposals for Tulu's inclusion have been received, while stating that there are currently no fixed constitutional criteria for adding languages to the Eighth Schedule.

The submission requests the Prime Minister's Office to issue appropriate directions to the concerned ministries to initiate an inter-ministerial examination of the proposal.