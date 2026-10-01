Flood Crisis Deepens In Bihar As Embankments Breached By Gandak River Across Multiple Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) The flood situation in Bihar has worsened following heavy rainfall in Nepal's Gandak basin, with the river swelling sharply and embankments breached at several locations.

Around 2.03 lakh people across six districts are reported to have been affected, with West Champaran, Saran, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur among the worst-hit areas.

The Water Resources Department had recorded a discharge of 5.435 lakh cusecs at the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage, with the flow remaining above 5 lakh cusecs for several hours.

The surge has put further pressure on embankments and low-lying areas downstream.

In Saran, the right Saran embankment of the Gandak near Haijalpur in Maker block was damaged during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reports also indicated damage near Baghakol, with floodwaters entering nearby low-lying areas.

A house in Haijalpur village was reportedly swept away by the strong current after the embankment gave way.

Floodwaters spread across several villages, forcing residents to move to embankments, rooftops and other safer locations.

Water from the Gandak has also reached the NH-722 area near Maker, disrupting movement and raising concerns for villages along the affected stretch.

In Gopalganj's Baikunthpur block, the Bandhauli-Sheetalpur-Faizullahpur Zamindari Bund was breached at Sheetalpur amid intense pressure from the swollen Gandak.

According to the Water Resources Department, the initial breach was around six metres wide.

Floodwaters threatened low-lying areas around Parsauni, Sheetalpur and Pakhan, with the breach putting several surrounding villages at risk.

The situation also deteriorated in Muzaffarpur, where an old Gandak embankment at Jaimal Dumri in Paru block was breached.

Floodwaters subsequently spread towards nearby residential areas, prompting residents to move to safer and higher locations.

Local reports said water entered homes and roads in the affected area, while rescue and monitoring operations were intensified by the administration.

Several areas of West Champaran remain severely affected after breaches in the Gandak embankment system.

Bagaha, Bairia and Yogapatti are among the areas facing inundation, with residents taking shelter on roads, embankments and at relief centres.

The Gandak had earlier reached a record 91.25 metres at the Bagaha gauge, exceeding the previous high of 90.90 metres recorded in 2024.

Floodwaters have also disrupted road connectivity at several locations. The Chhapra-Sattarghat route has been affected, while water has accumulated on stretches of the Areraj-Hajipur road, disrupting traffic.

Movement has also been affected in West Champaran, where floodwaters have reached the Machhargawan area.

The rising water level of the Ganga has added to concerns in other parts of Bihar, with the river rising in the Patna-Begusarai-Khagaria belt.

Several ghats in Patna have again been affected by rising water.

The expanding flood situation has placed additional pressure on the administration to maintain rescue operations, monitor vulnerable embankments and ensure relief supplies reach affected communities.

In Saran, District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava and SSP Roshan Kumar inspected affected areas and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations.

With the Gandak continuing to remain swollen and multiple embankments under pressure, authorities across the affected districts are maintaining close watch on river levels and vulnerable stretches while relief and rescue operations continue.