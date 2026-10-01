Bengal CM Praises Indian Pilot Who Foiled Co-Pilot's Bid To Crash Flydubai Flight

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought and foiled a co-pilot's bid to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight. The Chief Minister said his supreme bravery helped save hundreds of lives and averted a great tragedy.

In a post on X, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "I bow in deep respect and salute the extraordinary courage, presence of mind, and unyielding valour of Captain Smit Machchhar. Aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, on its journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Captain Machchhar faced an unthinkable crisis high in the skies. Despite being stabbed and grievously wounded inside the cockpit, his indomitable spirit never wavered. He fought back resolutely and managed to overpower the attacker and avert a catastrophic mid-air disaster."

On Wednesday morning (IST), the co-pilot of a flydubai flight, which was carrying over 170 passengers, tried to sabotage the aircraft and later stabbed Machchhar, who was trying to prevent him from doing so.

At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet. However, Machchhar fought back the co-pilot, resisted him, and opened the cockpit door so that passengers and crew members could overpower him.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Smit Machchhar as a "hero" and said the country is proud of his valour as he helped save hundreds of lives and averted a great tragedy.

Reacting to the incident, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Through his supreme bravery, he saved the lives of 174 passengers and crew on board, including citizens of Israel and other nations."

He continued, "Captain Machchhar's valour is a shining reflection of India's timeless civilisational ethos. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and the sacred duty of placing the safety of innocent lives above one's own. In safeguarding human lives mid-air, his heroic act has touched hearts across the globe and further deepened the enduring bond of friendship, trust and mutual respect between India and Israel. Captain Machchhar has made our entire nation swell with immense pride."

The Chief Minister further said, "On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I convey our deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to this brave son of India. Our prayers are with him and his family for a swift, full and complete recovery. India salutes you, Captain Smit Machchhar."