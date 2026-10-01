Commercial LPG Price Hike: Rates Rise Ahead Of Festive Season What Restaurants And Businesses Need To Know

Commercial LPG cylinders became costlier from October 1, with hikes varying by city. The increase affects restaurants and businesses, while domestic 14.2-kg LPG prices remain unchanged.

Commercial LPG prices have been revised upward from October 1. The increase applies to 19-kg cylinders used mainly by commercial establishments. The change comes as the festive season gets underway.

In Delhi, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,810. The price has increased by Rs 62.50 from the September rate of Rs 2,747.50. The revision adds to operating costs for businesses using commercial gas.

Mumbai's commercial LPG cylinder price has also moved higher, reaching around Rs 2,764. Chennai has seen its rate rise to Rs 2,983. The city-wise increase varies depending on the location.

Patna has witnessed a Rs 71.50 increase in the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder. The new rate stands at Rs 3,100.50. This is among the largest increases highlighted in the latest city-wise rates.

The latest increase primarily affects businesses that depend on commercial LPG. Restaurants, hotels, caterers and other food-related establishments use 19-kg cylinders extensively. Higher cooking-fuel costs can add to their operating expenses.

There is no corresponding increase in the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder. In Delhi, the household cylinder continues to cost Rs 942. Mumbai and Chennai rates remain Rs 941.50 and Rs 957.50 respectively.

LPG pricing is influenced by international benchmark prices and currency movements. Recent reports also point to developments affecting global oil and gas markets. The October revision therefore comes amid wider energy-market pressures.