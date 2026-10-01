Woman Bank Executive Found Dead In Hyderabad Hotel Room, Suspected Lover Missing

A 34-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Hyderabad's SR Nagar on Tuesday, with police suspecting that a late-night argument with her partner may have turned violent. B Sirisha, a bank customer care executive and native of Nagasamudram in Vikarabad district, was allegedly murdered by her lover, A Srinivas, 38, a native of Obulapur village in Vikarabad after a week-long stay at the hotel. Police said Sirisha, a divorcee, had been in a relationship with Srinivas.

“Srinivas does some work in Telugu film industry. He has been staying in the hotel at SR Nagar since September 9, and Sirisha checked into his room on September 24. While checking in, both gave fake Aadhaar cards with false names as ID proofs,” Jubilee Hills DCP A Ramana Reddy said.

According to police, Srinivas checked into the hotel using the name Ganesh, while Sirisha allegedly registered as Durga.

The situation came to light after Srinivas reportedly left the hotel at around 3.30am on Tuesday. Police said he allegedly told reception staff that Sirisha would leave later in the morning after having breakfast.

However, when Sirisha did not respond to repeated doorbell calls until noon, hotel employees became suspicious and alerted the police.

Police personnel arrived at the hotel, following which employees opened room No. 103 with a duplicate key. Sirisha was found lying dead on the bed, while a food plate was reportedly lying beside her.

“We suspect that Sirisha and Srinivas had an argument in the night and he attacked her with a blunt object, causing death,” the DCP said.

Police have registered a case against Srinivas under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Clues team examined the hotel room and collected forensic evidence from the scene. Police have also secured CCTV footage from the premises in an attempt to establish Srinivas's movements before and after the alleged murder.

With Srinivas reportedly on the run, police have launched a manhunt to trace him. Special teams have been sent to his native village, along with bus stations and railway stations, as officers work to locate and apprehend the accused.

An investigation is underway.