Ranvir Shorey Finally Addresses Pooja Bhatt Assault Allegations After Her Brother's Apology: 'Defending Yourself...'

Ranvir Shorey finally broke his two-decade silence. He spoke out about assault allegations involving Pooja Bhatt - but only after her brother, Rahul Bhatt, publicly apologised for a physical altercation almost 20 years ago. Shorey said defending oneself against violence isn't "hitting."

Rahul Bhatt detailed the assault in a recent interview. He described attacking Shorey during a fierce argument between Shorey and Pooja Bhatt back in the early 2000s. Bhatt deeply regretted his actions.

Rahul Bhatt's Public Apology

"I took the law into my own hands." That's what Rahul Bhatt said, publicly apologising for assaulting Ranvir Shorey nearly 20 years ago. Bhatt confessed to smashing Shorey's car glass. He broke one of Shorey's ribs. This happened after an intense fight between Shorey and Rahul's sister, Pooja Bhatt. Rahul called his reaction an "overreaction," fuelled by the moment. His recent admission finally changes the public story about those early 2000s events.

Shorey, Bhatt added, showed remarkable conduct during the legal aftermath. He agreed to drop the case, to quash the First Information Report (FIR). Shorey sought no money, held no grudge. His gesture helped everyone move on, despite the physical and emotional cost.

The Roots of the Conflict: A Bitter Breakup

Their story began in the early 2000s. Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt started as friends, then became live-in partners. It was a key chapter in their lives. But the relationship turned ugly. Around 2002, they had a very public, very bitter breakup.

After the separation, their stories split. Pooja Bhatt accused Shorey of abuse. Shorey, meanwhile, said Rahul Bhatt assaulted him. He also claimed some Bhatt family members launched "character assassination" against him. This set the stage for two decades of controversy, now back in the news with Rahul Bhatt's apology.

Shorey's Two-Decade Stance: Denying 'Malicious Propaganda'

Two decades. That's how long Pooja Bhatt held onto her allegations. She repeatedly claimed Ranvir Shorey was physically and verbally abusive, especially when drunk. These accusations became a constant in public discussion. They shaped a story. It largely cast Shorey as the villain.

Shorey, however, always denied these claims. He called Bhatt's allegations "malicious propaganda and slander." He even hinted the Bhatt family - including her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt - might have "planted" them. Shorey's firm denial defined his public defence.

Decoding Shorey's Recent Statement

Finally, Shorey spoke. He went to X (formerly Twitter) after Rahul Bhatt's apology, responding to the story that had plagued him for 20 years. Shorey directly brought up the "malicious propaganda and slander" he claimed he faced. He expressed relief that "some truth" was coming out.

Then, Shorey dropped the "missing piece." "Defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not 'hitting'!" he wrote. This clarified his side of the story. He countered Pooja Bhatt's past abuse accusations. He framed his actions as self-preservation, a way out of a "toxic" relationship. Shorey's statement gives deep insight into his experience. He suggests his actions were defensive, not aggressive. This challenges how the public saw the events.