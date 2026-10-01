Chanakya Niti: 4 Parenting Mistakes You Should Never Make In Front Of Your Children

Chanakya Niti offers timeless lessons on family and behaviour. Discover four parenting mistakes parents should avoid making in front of children and how everyday actions can influence young minds.

Parents play a massive role in building a childs personality and confidence. Acharya Chanakya explains that a childs future depends heavily on how parents behave around them. Children are just like wet clay. They take whatever shape you give them.

Acharya Chanakya shared parenting ideas that remain very useful even today. Parents often make careless mistakes that make children forget their good values. Good parents must strictly avoid doing certain things in front of their kids.

Acharya Chanakya warns parents against lying in front of their children. Children quickly pick up the same habit when they see their parents lying. This creates a negative impact on their young minds. They start hiding things and telling lies regularly. Parents must teach kids that lying is a terrible mistake, even as a joke.

Parents sometimes shout or use bad words while fighting with each other. They also expose each others flaws just to win the argument. These toxic situations deeply affect a childs mindset. The child learns to use bad language instead of showing respect to others.

Parents should never pamper their children more than necessary. A famous Chanakya Niti shloka states:

'Lalanad Bahavo Doshastadanad Bahavo Gunah |

Tasmatputram Cha Shishyam Cha Tadayenna Tu Lalayet ||'

This simply means excessive pampering builds bad habits in children. Parents must raise them with proper discipline to build good values.

Parents often ignore their childs mistakes out of blind love. Children eventually stop fearing the consequences of making big mistakes. Parents can pamper kids until they turn 5 years old. After that, parents must teach them the difference between right and wrong. Parents should become friendly once the child hits the teenage years. This encourages the child to share everything openly instead of hiding secrets.

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