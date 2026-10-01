Asian Games: Ishan's Unbeaten 80 Leads India To 169/7 In SF Against Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Oct 1 (IANS) Ishan Kishan played a stellar knock of 80 from 46 balls to power India to a strong total of 169/7 in challenging conditions in the semifinal against Sri Lanka here at the Karogi Sports Park on Thursday.

With the cracks on the surface assisting spinners, the batters found big runs challenging; however, Ishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38 from 21 balls) led the charge with the bat and helped India put up what seems to be an over-par score in the semifinal after being asked to bat first.

Ishan continued his rich vein of form as he played a gem of a knock considering the challenging conditions, mirroring his 77 from 40 balls in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in tough conditions. He carried the innings after Sooryavanshi provided a strong start, although India had lost Abhishek Sharma (7) and Sanju Samson (7) early in the innings.

Sooryavanshi returned to the Playing XI after missing the previous four T20Is, while Jasprit Bumrah was also back after being rested for the one-off T20I against Japan.

The 15-year-old was measured in his approach at the start but unleashed some breathtaking strokes as he hit six fours and a couple of sixes in his stroke-laden knock. This included hitting a reverse-hit four off spinner Tharindu Ratnayake and a few fierce hits.

While he kept going, India lost Abhishek and Samson in the second and third overs to spinners. Off-spinner Tharindu Ratnayake showed his ambidextrousness as he switched to left-arm spin for right-handers and got Samson cleaned up.

Sooryavanshi made 38 before he was dismissed by spinner and captain Sahan Arachchige trying to hit him big. India captain Shreyas Iyer (13 from 13) could not do much and was cleaned up by a jaffa from left-arm spinner Wanuja Sahan.

Axar Patel was promoted up the order to No.6 ahead of Tilak Varma, but Axar managed eight from 13 balls as he was dismissed by Arachchige top-edging a slog. Part-time off-spinner Nuwanidu Fernando removed Tilak Varma, stumped for two as India were 125/6 in 15 overs.

But Ishan continued going and brought up his fifty in 33 balls in the 17th over. He was a bit lucky too, as his mishit was dropped, while one top edge landed in no-man's land.

The ambidextrousness from Ratnayake continued as he switched to right-arm off-spin for Shivam Dube and got him caught at covers for three, although Arachchige took a brilliant catch. Ishan and Sundar hit a couple of sixes in the 20th over to take 18 from that and help India finish strong on 169/7.

Brief Scores: India 169/7 (Ishan Kishan 80 from 46 balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 38 from 21 balls) against Sri Lanka (Sahan Arachchige 2-28, Tharindu Ratnayake 2-32) against Sri Lanka.