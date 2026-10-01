First CICA Media Forum Gets Underway In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has begun in Baku, Trend 's correspondent from the forum reports.

The event was organized by the Council on Mass Media and Television and Radio Broadcasting of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The forum, dedicated to the theme“Building Trust Through the Media in a Polarized World,” brings together representatives of the governments of CICA member states, heads of government agencies responsible for media and communications, media managers, and other experts.

The forum is intended to serve as a platform for exchanging various approaches and experiences and discussing opportunities for cooperation that contribute to strengthening mutual trust in the region.

The event is dedicated to the responsibility of modern media to provide accurate, reliable, and impartial information. Amid the rapid growth of the influence of artificial intelligence and social media on the information landscape, the role of the media in building trust, as well as discussions on the challenges facing the information environment, are among the forum's main focuses.

Speeches are scheduled at the forum's opening ceremony by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration; CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay; and Khalaf Khalafov, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The forum will feature panel discussions on the role of the media in strengthening social solidarity, promoting dialogue among different cultures, and building mutual trust within society.

Will be updated