Uzbekistan, EU Target Investment To Develop Critical Minerals Sector
This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan F. Khamidova and a delegation led by Peteris Ustubs, director for the Asia-Pacific region at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).
“Uzbekistan is interested in expanding cooperation with European partners across the critical raw materials value chain, from geological exploration and extraction to processing, while introducing modern and sustainable technologies,” the Uzbek side said.
The talks focused on opportunities to expand geological exploration, develop mineral extraction and beneficiation, and introduce modern technologies aimed at improving the sustainability and efficiency of the mining sector.
Additionally, the parties discussed human capital development and the need to strengthen professional training and expertise to support the sector's long-term growth.
Particular attention was given to attracting European investment into Uzbekistan's mining and critical minerals sector, as the country seeks to develop greater value-added processing and strengthen its position in global mineral supply chains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment