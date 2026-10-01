Uzbekistan, EU Target Investment To Develop Critical Minerals Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed expanding strategic cooperation on critical raw materials, including geological exploration, mineral extraction and processing, as well as attracting European investment into the sector during a meeting on Sept. 30 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan F. Khamidova and a delegation led by Peteris Ustubs, director for the Asia-Pacific region at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

“Uzbekistan is interested in expanding cooperation with European partners across the critical raw materials value chain, from geological exploration and extraction to processing, while introducing modern and sustainable technologies,” the Uzbek side said.

The talks focused on opportunities to expand geological exploration, develop mineral extraction and beneficiation, and introduce modern technologies aimed at improving the sustainability and efficiency of the mining sector.

Additionally, the parties discussed human capital development and the need to strengthen professional training and expertise to support the sector's long-term growth.

Particular attention was given to attracting European investment into Uzbekistan's mining and critical minerals sector, as the country seeks to develop greater value-added processing and strengthen its position in global mineral supply chains.