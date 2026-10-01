EDB Supports Establishment Of Irrigation Center In Kazakhstan's Turkestan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A regional center for modern irrigation, the“Water School,” is being established in Turkestan with the support of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the EDB said on September 29.

The center will serve as a practical platform for improving the qualifications of farmers and specialists, mastering modern irrigation technologies, and promoting effective water resource management practices.

The school is being established based on the Turkestan branch of the state enterprise Kazvodkhoz as part of the technical assistance project“Development of a Business Ecosystem for Sustainable Irrigation in Kazakhstan,” implemented with the support of the EDB in strategic partnership with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Preparations for the training facilities are currently underway. The school's program will combine theoretical classes with practical training. Farmers and specialists will be able to study modern irrigation management methods, water-saving technologies, and approaches to improving the efficiency of water resource use directly in conditions relevant to agricultural enterprises.

“For the EDB, sustainable development of irrigation is not only about modern technologies, but also about knowledge that makes it possible to use them effectively. The 'Water School' will become a practical platform for training specialists and farmers, testing modern solutions and subsequently scaling them up in Central Asian countries,” said Arman Ahunbayev, Head of the EDB Center for Sectoral Analysis.

National and international experts are expected to be involved in the work of the school, while cooperation with universities in Kazakhstan and the exchange of experience with Central Asian countries will also be developed. The regional center is expected to become a platform for disseminating knowledge, practical skills, and modern solutions in the field of water conservation.

The“Development of a Business Ecosystem for Sustainable Irrigation in Kazakhstan” is a technical assistance project designed for 2025-2029. Its budget amounts to about $5.3 million. The project is being implemented with the support of the EDB in strategic partnership with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and UNDP.

The project combines the digitalization of water resource management, specialist training, testing of modern irrigation technologies, multipurpose management of reservoirs, and improvement of the regulatory framework.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities across the Eurasian region. For 20 years, the EDB has contributed to strengthening and expanding economic ties and the comprehensive development of its member countries.

As of the end of June 2026, the EDB's cumulative portfolio comprised 348 projects with total investments of $22.1 billion. The largest share of the EDB's portfolio consists of projects in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.