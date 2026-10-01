KPN announces changes to Board of Management and Supervisory Board



Wouter Stammeijer appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 November

Vladimir Cibic appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective 1 November and nominated for appointment to the Board of Management

Piero Overmars nominated as new member of the Supervisory Board KPN simplifies its leadership structure; HR to report to the CEO

KPN announces that Wouter Stammeijer will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 November. Vladimir Cibic will succeed him and will be appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective 1 November. He will also be nominated for appointment to the Board of Management as of the 2027 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders. In addition, the Supervisory Board will nominate Piero Overmars as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Wouter Stammeijer has served on the Board of Management as Chief Operating Officer since 2023. Before that, he worked in Treasury and M&A at ING and, since joining KPN in 2010, held roles including Head of Investor Relations and Chief Strategy Officer. In recent years, he has made an important contribution to the execution and further development of KPN's strategy. With his financial experience, executive background and extensive knowledge of KPN and the sector, he is well positioned to lead KPN's Finance function and contribute to the further execution of its strategy.

Vladimir Cibic has worked at KPN since 2000 and has held various roles spanning IT, digitalization and customer experience for both Consumer and Business customers. As Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), he also had overall responsibility for KPN's cybersecurity and digital resilience. His broad technological expertise and proven track record in leading digital transformations equip him to contribute to the ongoing transformation of the organization and the provision of secure digital services.

Vladimir Cibic will be nominated for appointment to the Board of Management as of the AGM in April 2027. At that time, the Supervisory Board also intends to reappoint Wouter Stammeijer and Chantal Vergouw (Chief Business Market) for a further four-year term.

Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board:“Over the past few years, Wouter and Vladimir have proven themselves as decisive leaders with a deep understanding of KPN, our customers and our strategy. Their appointments reflect the strength of our internal talent development and give us confidence that KPN will continue to successfully create sustainable value for customers, employees and shareholders. Chantal has demonstrated strong leadership of our business segment in recent years, and we are pleased that she will continue in this role.”

Joost Farwerck, CEO and Chair of the Board of Management:“I am pleased that Wouter is taking on the CFO position and that we are welcoming Vladimir to the Board. With the reappointment of Chantal, we are ensuring her continued commitment to our business customers. With these appointments, we can immediately focus on further accelerating the execution of our plans. They all know the organization and the strategy well and have made a valuable contribution in recent years. I look forward to continuing our work together within the board.”

Simplified leadership structure

KPN is simplifying its leadership structure and will continue with a five-member Board of Management. Effective 1 October, the Chief People Officer will report directly to the CEO. This will keep leadership, talent development, organizational development and culture firmly anchored at the highest level and closely aligned with KPN's strategy.

Changes to the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board will nominate Piero Overmars as a new member as of the 2027 AGM. Overmars serves on the supervisory boards of Dura Vermeer and Adyen, among others, and brings extensive experience in strategy, supervision and finance.

Gerard van de Aast:“With the nomination of Piero Overmars, we are strengthening the Supervisory Board's expertise in governance, value creation and finance. His experience as an executive and supervisory board member will be a valuable addition to KPN.”

The Supervisory Board will nominate Herman Dijkhuizen, Frank Heemskerk and Ben Noteboom for reappointment. After twelve years on KPN's Supervisory Board, Jolande Sap is not eligible for reappointment. Marga de Jager has indicated that she will not be available for reappointment at the end of her first term.

2027 AGM

Further information on the proposed appointments and reappointments and the related remuneration arrangements will be included in the agenda and explanatory notes for the 2027 AGM. The proposed appointments and resolutions are subject to the customary procedures, including the required involvement of the Central Works Council and the AGM.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN announces changes to Board of Management and Supervisory Board

01/10/2026

KPN-N

Attachment

KPN announces changes to Board of Management and Supervisory Board