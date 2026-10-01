True Friends Moving Company Named 2025 Main Street Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Middle Tennessee readers voted the Nashville mover a winner in the 2025 Main Street Awards, recognizing its customer-first approach to moving.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- True Friends Moving Company, a residential and commercial mover based in Nashville, has been named a winner in the 2025 Main Street Awards from Main Street Media of Tennessee. Local readers nominated and voted for their favorite businesses across Middle Tennessee.The Main Street Awards are one of the largest reader-voted business honors in the region. Anyone can vote, and businesses pay nothing to be nominated or to win. In 2025, readers cast more than 1.8 million votes on 14 ballots covering 11 Middle Tennessee counties, naming more than 5,000 winners and finalists."We didn't campaign for this. Our customers and neighbors did the voting, and that's what makes it special," said Chris Knowles, founder of True Friends Moving Company. "It tells us our crews are doing what we built this company to do: show up on time, treat people's belongings with care, and make a stressful day a lot easier."Built on Customer ServiceKnowles started True Friends Moving Company after leaving a long career at a Fortune 500 company to build a business of his own. The company began with a couple of movers and one truck. It has since grown into one of the highest-rated moving companies in the Nashville area.After every move, the company checks in with the customer to make sure they're satisfied. This practice has helped True Friends keep an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and earn a large number of 5-star reviews. Customers often say the crews are punctual, careful, and friendly, and that they keep working hard all day.Full-Service Moving Across Middle TennesseeAs a full-service moving company in Nashville, True Friends handles residential moving, commercial and office relocations, long-distance moves, professional packing, storage, piano and pool table moving, apartment and condo moves, and senior living transitions. Every crew is licensed and insured. Padding and shrink-wrapping are included at no extra cost, floors are protected during the move, and stairs don't cost extra.The company serves Nashville and the surrounding area, including Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Lebanon, Clarksville, Spring Hill, and other nearby communities.A Record of Local RecognitionThe Main Street Award adds to a list of past honors for True Friends Moving Company. These include Best Moving Company in the Nashville Scene's Best of Nashville readers' poll, a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies, and Angie's List Super Service Awards three years in a row.The company also gives back. It supports Safe Haven Family Shelter, a Nashville program that helps families move from shelter into stable housing.Anyone in Nashville or Middle Tennessee planning a move can request a free moving quote online or call (615) 240-2811.About True Friends Moving CompanyTrue Friends Moving Company is a locally owned, full-service moving company based at 700 E Old Hickory Blvd in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Chris Knowles, the company provides residential, commercial, long-distance, packing, and storage services throughout Middle Tennessee and beyond.

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True Friends Moving Company Named 2025 Main Street Award Winner News Provided By Rotate Digital October 01, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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