Moving Before The Holidays? Mt. Juliet Movers Share A Winter Moving Readiness Guide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) True Friends Moving Company offers Mt. Juliet, TN residents practical tips for handling freezing weather, short days, and busy holiday moving schedules.

MT. JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mt. Juliet homeowners and renters planning a move between now and the new year face a tighter window than at any other time of year. Short daylight hours, freezing overnight temperatures, and crowded holiday calendars can turn a routine relocation into a stressful one. To help local families prepare, True Friends Moving Company, a top-rated team of Mt. Juliet movers serving Wilson County and the Greater Nashville area, has released a winter moving readiness guide with practical tips for moving safely and on schedule during the colder months."A winter move in Middle Tennessee is completely manageable, but it rewards people who plan ahead," said Chris Knowles, founder of True Friends Moving Company. "Between the holidays, year-end home closings, and the chance of ice, the families who book early and keep a backup plan have the smoothest moves."Winter Moving Readiness Tips for Mt. Juliet ResidentsBook early around the holidays. Weekends near Thanksgiving, the middle of December, and the last few days of each month fill quickly as lease end dates and year-end closings stack up. Reserving a moving date three to four weeks in advance gives families the best choice of times.Watch the forecast and keep a backup date. Middle Tennessee winters can bring sudden cold snaps, freezing rain, and occasional ice that make roads, driveways, and porch steps slick. Choosing a flexible second date with your moving company keeps a weather delay from derailing holiday plans.Prepare walkways and parking. Spread ice melt on driveways, steps, and sidewalks the night before and the morning of the move. Clear a spot close to the door for the moving truck, especially in Mt. Juliet neighborhoods with narrow streets or HOA parking rules.Protect floors and temperature-sensitive items. Winter brings mud, rain, and wet boots, so floor protection matters. Electronics, wood furniture, pianos, and houseplants can react to sudden temperature changes. Let electronics warm to room temperature before plugging them in at the new home.Keep utilities running at both homes. Schedule heat, water, and electricity at the new home before move day. Keep heat on at the old home until the final walkthrough to help prevent frozen pipes, especially if the house will sit empty.Pack a winter essentials box. Set aside coats, gloves, blankets, phone chargers, a flashlight, medications, snacks, and an ice scraper so they stay with you instead of on the truck.Use daylight wisely. With the sun setting before 5 p.m. in December, starting early in the morning gives crews more daylight for loading and unloading safely.Label holiday decorations separately. Packing ornaments, lights, and decor in clearly marked boxes makes it easy to celebrate in the new home without unpacking everything first.Plan for gaps between closing dates. When move-out and move-in dates don't line up over the holidays, short-term storage services can hold belongings safely until the new home is ready.Local Experience in a Growing CommunityMt. Juliet continues to attract new residents, from neighborhoods near Old Hickory Lake to newer developments along Mt. Juliet Road and around Providence Marketplace. True Friends Moving Company crews know the local routes, including I-40 and Lebanon Road, which helps keep moves on schedule even during heavy holiday traffic.The company provides residential moving, apartment and condo moving, senior living moving, long-distance moving, and professional packing services for Mt. Juliet families and businesses. Every move includes free padding and shrink-wrapping, floor protection, and no additional charges for stairs. The company's team is fully licensed and insured.Mt. Juliet residents planning a move this winter can request a free, no-obligation quote by calling (615) 240-2811 or visiting .About True Friends Moving CompanyTrue Friends Moving Company was founded by Chris Knowles, who left a long career at a Fortune 500 company to build his own business. What began with a couple of movers and one truck has grown into one of Middle Tennessee's highest-rated moving companies, serving Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and surrounding communities, as well as the Tampa, Florida area. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and proudly supports Safe Haven Family Shelter in Nashville.

Chris Knowles

True Friends Moving

+1 615-240-2811

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Moving Before the Holidays? Mt. Juliet Movers Share a Winter Moving Readiness Guide News Provided By Rotate Digital October 01, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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