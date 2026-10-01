Sanger Community Comes Together Through Renaud Chiropractic's October Coat Drive

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic

Chiropractic Care Services

Renaud Chiropractic

Dr. Fred Renaud

- Dr. Renaud of Renaud ChiropracticSANGER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the cooler months approach, Renaud Chiropractic is bringing the Sanger community together through an October coat drive benefiting Hope Sanger, an organization dedicated to supporting local individuals and families in need.Starting Thursday, October 1st, community members are invited to participate by donating new and gently used coats to help provide warmth and comfort to neighbors throughout Sanger. Donations will be collected at Renaud Chiropractic throughout the month of October and will be given to Hope Sanger to support their ongoing efforts to serve the community.At the heart of this initiative is the belief that small acts of kindness can create a lasting impact. By coming together, local residents, businesses, and community members can help ensure that those facing difficult circumstances have access to warm clothing during the colder season."Community has always been an important part of what we do," said Dr. Renaud of Renaud Chiropractic. "This coat drive is a simple way for all of us to come together, support our neighbors, and make a difference for families in Sanger."Hope Sanger plays an important role in helping meet the needs of local residents by providing support and resources to those who need assistance. Through this partnership, Renaud Chiropractic hopes to encourage generosity and strengthen the spirit of giving within the community.Residents who would like to contribute are encouraged to bring coat donations to Renaud Chiropractic beginning October 1st. Every contribution can help provide warmth and support to someone in need.Renaud Chiropractic invites the Sanger community to participate, share the initiative with friends and neighbors, and help make this coat drive a meaningful way to give back this season. Residents are encouraged to spread the word, invite friends, family, neighbors, and local businesses to participate, and help make this October coat drive a strong community effort.About Renaud ChiropracticRenaud Chiropractic is a Sanger-based chiropractic practice focused on helping individuals and families pursue better health and wellness through personalized care. Beyond providing chiropractic services, the practice remains committed to supporting the local community through outreach and initiatives that make a positive difference.Media Contact:Renaud Chiropractic(559) 875-4000...2637 Jensen Ave # CSanger, CA 93657

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic

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Sanger Community Comes Together Through Renaud Chiropractic's October Coat Drive News Provided By Renaud Chiropractic Clinic October 01, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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