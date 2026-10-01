Foodriver Ecosystem And Nimbus Capital Enter US$5 Million Investment Agreement To Advance Singapore And London Launch.

Investment supports merchant technology, delivery-marketplace readiness, consumer growth, and the expansion of the FooDriver ecosystem.

FooDriver (FDC:FDC)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FooDriver Secures $5M Capital Commitment From Nimbus Capital to Launch Smart-Contract-Run Delivery Ecosystem.FooDriver Ecosystem, represented by FDrive Development Company, has officially secured a $5 million capital commitment from international private alternative investment group Nimbus Capital.The capital injection will accelerate the global rollout of FooDriver's autonomous delivery ecosystem, with an initial launch planned in Singapore, followedby London, UK, a few months later.FooDriver Ecosystem is a pioneer Web3 initiative that has engineered an ecosystem for food and retail goods delivery completely governed by smart contracts without human intervention. Built to resolve daily logistical errors and inefficiencies inherent in traditional delivery models, FooDriver's autonomous architecture ensures complete satisfaction across all three primary participants in the delivery cycle: customers, delivery drivers, and merchants.By shifting delivery operations entirely on-chain, FooDriver ecosystem eliminates intermediary friction and significantly reduces operating costs for merchants, dropping commission fees from traditional industry averages of 30% down to 10–15%.Central to this model is the project's native utility token, FDC. Designed beyond standard payment utility, the FDC token actively fuels the operational ecosystem connecting customers, delivery personnel, and partner stores or restaurants. The FDC token is currently traded on global cryptocurrency exchanges LBank and BingX, with market data tracked on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko."This investment from Nimbus Capital marks a critical milestone as we prepare to introduce a truly decentralized delivery model to international markets," said a Carina Johnson Co-founder and Managing Partner of FDrive Development Company. "By replacing traditional corporate intermediaries with transparent smart contracts, we are fixing persistent industry pain points while dramatically cutting overhead costs for merchants."The $5 million capital commitment from Nimbus Capital will directly fund market entry, infrastructure deployment, and merchant onboarding for the Singapore launch before expanding operations into London.“FooDriver is taking an ambitious approach to a familiar problem: making delivery work better for merchants, drivers, and customers,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner of Nimbus Capital.“We see strong potential in using smart contracts to simplify coordination and reduce costs. Our $5 million commitment is intended to support the team as it launches in Singapore and works toward expansion into London.”About FooDriverRepresented by FDrive Development Company, FooDriver is a Web3 delivery ecosystem designed to automate food and retail logistics through smart contracts. By establishing an autonomous, human-free coordination system among customers, drivers, and merchants, FooDriver guarantees transactional fulfillment while reducing merchant commission rates.About Nimbus CapitalNimbus Capital is a private alternative investment group specializing in cross-border transactions across blockchain technologies and digital-asset partnerships. Backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth-management firm with more than US$1.75 billion in assets under management, Nimbus provides liquidity and structured financing solutions to high-growth companies worldwide. Nimbus is committed to advancing the global digital economy through strategic investments in tokenization, blockchain infrastructure, and transformative Web3 technologies.

Carina Johnson

FDrive Development

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Foodriver Ecosystem and Nimbus Capital Enter US$5 Million Investment Agreement to Advance Singapore and London Launch. News Provided By FDrive Development October 01, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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