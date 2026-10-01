'A True Hero And Proud Son Of Bharat': Pawan Kalyan On Capt Smit Machchhar

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called Captain Smit Machchhar a real hero in the skies.

The Deputy CM's office took to 'X' to praise Machchaar, who prevented a flydubai flight from crashing after his co-pilot stabbed him and allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

“Heartfelt appreciation to Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary courage and presence of mind during the mid-air crisis aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073. Despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar fought back and opened the cockpit door, enabling the crew and passengers to overpower the attacker and helping avert a catastrophic tragedy,” the Jana Sena leader said in a post.

“His courageous actions helped save the lives of 174 people on board. In a moment when every second mattered, he stood between danger and 174 lives. A true hero and a proud son of Bharat. I pray for his speedy and complete recovery. May he return safely to his loved ones,” he added.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy was also all praise for Smit Chchhar.

“Captain Smit Machchhar has shown extraordinary bravery and courage in the face of grave danger. Despite being seriously injured, his unwavering resolve and selfless commitment helped save hundreds of lives. India is immensely proud of Captain Machchhar. I pray for his speedy recovery, renewed strength, and good health,” wrote the Central minister.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also lauded Smit Machchhar.

“Hats off to Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary courage in saving the lives of the passengers and crew. Despite being seriously injured, he remained steadfast in his commitment to passenger safety. A pride of India, he showed the world the meaning of courage and selflessness. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. A true hero,” Jagan posted on 'X'.