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Nom Nom Express Unveils Four New Flavours Under Its Wings & Lollipops Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) From Korean and Chilli Wings to Thai Creamy and Schezwan Lollipops, Nom Nom Express has expanded its menu with four exciting and new flavour combinations under its Wings & Lollipops range.
Packed with bold flavours and made for serious snacking, the new menu additions bring out the distinct flavour profiles, giving consumers more ways to enjoy the bold, familiar and indulgent flavours that define, 'Quick yet indulgent snacking.'
The exciting new line-up includes:
. Korean Wings (₹329)-Sweet, spicy & savoury chicken wings inspired by bold Korean flavours.
. Chilli Wings (₹309)-Spicy, tangy & savoury chicken wings with a fiery chilli kick.
. Thai Creamy Lollipop (₹349)-Creamy, mildly spicy & aromatic chicken lollipops inspired by Thai flavours.
. Schezwan Lollipop (₹349)- Crispy chicken lollipops tossed in a bold, spicy Schezwan sauce with a fiery kick.
Whether you're in the mood for some sweet-savoury thrill of Korean flavours, the heat of chilli and Schezwan, or the rich, creamy notes of Thai-inspired flavours; the Wings & Lollipop range has plenty to offer. It is perfect for those who are looking for a quick bite, a hearty craving or a spread to share. The new range adds a fun, flavour-forward twist to the Nom Nom Express menu.
Elaborating further on the 'Wings & Lollipop' range, Mr. Sandeep Singh, CEO, Aspect QSR says,
“We wanted to expand the Nom Nom Express menu with flavours that are instantly recognisable yet offer something exciting for consumers to explore. This new Wings & Lollipops range allows us to play across diverse flavour profiles while staying true to the bold, approachable food experience Nom Nom Express stands for. We look forward to our customers welcoming these new additions and elevating their everyday snacking experience”
We wanted to expand the Nom Nom Express menu with flavours that are instantly recognisable yet offer something exciting for consumers to explore. This new Wings & Lollipops range allows us to play across diverse flavour profiles while staying true to the bold, approachable food experience Nom Nom Express stands for. We look forward to our customers welcoming these new additions and elevating their everyday snacking experience.
The four new additions are now available at Nom Nom Express outlets and through leading food delivery platforms, making them an easy addition to everyday snacking, quick meals and group orders.
About Aspect QSR
Aspect QSR is a multi-brand quick service restaurant company focused on building consumer-led food brands across everyday eating occasions. Its portfolio includes Nom Nom Express, Indie Rasoi and 1762 Sandwiches & Rolls, with each brand designed around a distinct food proposition, from Pan-Asian social eating and Indian comfort food to quick, satisfying bites.
Built as a house of brands, Aspect QSR brings together differentiated brand identities with system-driven operations, with a focus on consistency, accessibility and relevance to evolving consumer preferences.
About Aspect Global
Aspect Global Ventures is a conglomerate with interests spanning bullion, realty, infrastructure, hospitality, sports, and entertainment among others. The organisation combines legacy-led values with a forward-looking approach focused on innovation, operational excellence, and responsible expansion.
Established originally in 1956 as a family enterprise, the group has since grown into a massive multisector operation and now operates organisations like Aspect Bullion & Refinery, Aspect Realty, Aspect Industries, Aspect Infrastructure, Aspect Sports, Aspect Hospitality, Aspect QSR, Aspect Entertainment, Aspect Energy, and Aspect Foundation. The Group's business philosophy is anchored in trust, resilience, and long-term value creation, with a focus on building scalable businesses that respond to evolving market needs.
Packed with bold flavours and made for serious snacking, the new menu additions bring out the distinct flavour profiles, giving consumers more ways to enjoy the bold, familiar and indulgent flavours that define, 'Quick yet indulgent snacking.'
The exciting new line-up includes:
. Korean Wings (₹329)-Sweet, spicy & savoury chicken wings inspired by bold Korean flavours.
. Chilli Wings (₹309)-Spicy, tangy & savoury chicken wings with a fiery chilli kick.
. Thai Creamy Lollipop (₹349)-Creamy, mildly spicy & aromatic chicken lollipops inspired by Thai flavours.
. Schezwan Lollipop (₹349)- Crispy chicken lollipops tossed in a bold, spicy Schezwan sauce with a fiery kick.
Whether you're in the mood for some sweet-savoury thrill of Korean flavours, the heat of chilli and Schezwan, or the rich, creamy notes of Thai-inspired flavours; the Wings & Lollipop range has plenty to offer. It is perfect for those who are looking for a quick bite, a hearty craving or a spread to share. The new range adds a fun, flavour-forward twist to the Nom Nom Express menu.
Elaborating further on the 'Wings & Lollipop' range, Mr. Sandeep Singh, CEO, Aspect QSR says,
“We wanted to expand the Nom Nom Express menu with flavours that are instantly recognisable yet offer something exciting for consumers to explore. This new Wings & Lollipops range allows us to play across diverse flavour profiles while staying true to the bold, approachable food experience Nom Nom Express stands for. We look forward to our customers welcoming these new additions and elevating their everyday snacking experience”
We wanted to expand the Nom Nom Express menu with flavours that are instantly recognisable yet offer something exciting for consumers to explore. This new Wings & Lollipops range allows us to play across diverse flavour profiles while staying true to the bold, approachable food experience Nom Nom Express stands for. We look forward to our customers welcoming these new additions and elevating their everyday snacking experience.
The four new additions are now available at Nom Nom Express outlets and through leading food delivery platforms, making them an easy addition to everyday snacking, quick meals and group orders.
About Aspect QSR
Aspect QSR is a multi-brand quick service restaurant company focused on building consumer-led food brands across everyday eating occasions. Its portfolio includes Nom Nom Express, Indie Rasoi and 1762 Sandwiches & Rolls, with each brand designed around a distinct food proposition, from Pan-Asian social eating and Indian comfort food to quick, satisfying bites.
Built as a house of brands, Aspect QSR brings together differentiated brand identities with system-driven operations, with a focus on consistency, accessibility and relevance to evolving consumer preferences.
About Aspect Global
Aspect Global Ventures is a conglomerate with interests spanning bullion, realty, infrastructure, hospitality, sports, and entertainment among others. The organisation combines legacy-led values with a forward-looking approach focused on innovation, operational excellence, and responsible expansion.
Established originally in 1956 as a family enterprise, the group has since grown into a massive multisector operation and now operates organisations like Aspect Bullion & Refinery, Aspect Realty, Aspect Industries, Aspect Infrastructure, Aspect Sports, Aspect Hospitality, Aspect QSR, Aspect Entertainment, Aspect Energy, and Aspect Foundation. The Group's business philosophy is anchored in trust, resilience, and long-term value creation, with a focus on building scalable businesses that respond to evolving market needs.
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