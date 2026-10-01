403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ESET Launches New B2B Features For The AI Era
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,1 October 2026 – ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is refining its B2B portfolio by adding a new AI Security module to the ESET PROTECT Platform. By helping organizations protect against threats across the AI ecosystem, ESET enables businesses to adopt AI with greater confidence through the following capabilities:
AI Agent Security: A dedicated security layer that protects organizations using autonomous AI agents from malicious AI components, expanding defenses into the AI agent ecosystem to maintain AI productivity without compromising security.
AI Behavioral Monitoring: A continuous monitoring capability that tracks the behavior of autonomous AI agents. This will detect and flag suspicious actions to help reduce risk, strengthen oversight of AI agent operations, and prevent suspicious AI behavior from turning into a security incident.
The cybersecurity landscape is being reshaped by AI. As employees adopt AI tools, developers embrace coding assistants, and organizations integrate AI agents and AI-driven workflows, a new attack surface is emerging. ESET is already seeing this shift firsthand. The latest ESET Enterprise Cybersecurity Report 2026 (India) found that 85% of organisations in India experienced at least one AI-related cyber threat in the past 12 months. Its researchers have also uncovered AI-enabled threats such as PromptLock and PromptSpy, while detecting thousands of malicious agentic AI skills. As AI accelerates innovation, it is also accelerating risk, requiring a new approach to cyber resilience.
"AI is transforming the way businesses operate, innovate and grow, but it is also reshaping the cybersecurity landscape at an extraordinary pace. Across APAC, organizations are increasingly looking for security that can keep pace with this change while giving them the confidence to embrace new technologies. For us, cybersecurity is not only about responding to threats; it is about enabling progress securely. ESET's updated B2B portfolio, supported by an additional €40 million investment in AI in 2026, reflects our commitment to helping organizations strengthen their resilience, navigate emerging AI-driven risks and ensure that security remains a foundation for innovation," said Parvinder Walia, President of the APAC Region, ESET.
ESET is also strengthening its core AI detection technologies, which have been decades in development, by investing in security-first AI foundations designed specifically for cybersecurity. These include ESET LiveCortex, a cross-perimeter correlation and response engine included in the ESET PROTECT Platform. Similarly, ESET AI Advisor is being renamed to ESET LiveAI to better reflect its place in the company's core product portfolio and its new capability to provide live incident remediation context.
About ESET®
ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables.
AI Agent Security: A dedicated security layer that protects organizations using autonomous AI agents from malicious AI components, expanding defenses into the AI agent ecosystem to maintain AI productivity without compromising security.
AI Behavioral Monitoring: A continuous monitoring capability that tracks the behavior of autonomous AI agents. This will detect and flag suspicious actions to help reduce risk, strengthen oversight of AI agent operations, and prevent suspicious AI behavior from turning into a security incident.
The cybersecurity landscape is being reshaped by AI. As employees adopt AI tools, developers embrace coding assistants, and organizations integrate AI agents and AI-driven workflows, a new attack surface is emerging. ESET is already seeing this shift firsthand. The latest ESET Enterprise Cybersecurity Report 2026 (India) found that 85% of organisations in India experienced at least one AI-related cyber threat in the past 12 months. Its researchers have also uncovered AI-enabled threats such as PromptLock and PromptSpy, while detecting thousands of malicious agentic AI skills. As AI accelerates innovation, it is also accelerating risk, requiring a new approach to cyber resilience.
"AI is transforming the way businesses operate, innovate and grow, but it is also reshaping the cybersecurity landscape at an extraordinary pace. Across APAC, organizations are increasingly looking for security that can keep pace with this change while giving them the confidence to embrace new technologies. For us, cybersecurity is not only about responding to threats; it is about enabling progress securely. ESET's updated B2B portfolio, supported by an additional €40 million investment in AI in 2026, reflects our commitment to helping organizations strengthen their resilience, navigate emerging AI-driven risks and ensure that security remains a foundation for innovation," said Parvinder Walia, President of the APAC Region, ESET.
ESET is also strengthening its core AI detection technologies, which have been decades in development, by investing in security-first AI foundations designed specifically for cybersecurity. These include ESET LiveCortex, a cross-perimeter correlation and response engine included in the ESET PROTECT Platform. Similarly, ESET AI Advisor is being renamed to ESET LiveAI to better reflect its place in the company's core product portfolio and its new capability to provide live incident remediation context.
About ESET®
ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment