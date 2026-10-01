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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,900 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,900 Over Past Day


2026-10-01 02:11:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,388 Russian tanks, 25,464 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 50,555 (+36) artillery systems, 2,174 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,683 (+1) air defense systems, 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,803 (+14) ground robotic systems, 541,383 (+1,288) operational-tactical drones, 5,126 (+5) cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 155,887 (+524) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,774 (+4) units of special equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian P1-SUN interceptor destroys Russian Geran-5 jet drone

The figures are being updated.

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UkrinForm

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