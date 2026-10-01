Man Injured In Overnight Attack On Kyiv
In the Solomianskyi district, an enemy attack caused a fire in a room on the first floor of a 16-story residential building. Parked cars also caught fire. The blaze was extinguished over an area of 80 square meters.
In the Obolonskyi district, a large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse building. The fire was extinguished. One injured person was handed over to medics.Read also: Russian strike sparks fire at cafe in Kyiv
In the morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a UAV had struck the grounds of a non-residential complex in the Pecherskyi district.
On September 30, Russian forces used for the first time a warhead on a jet-powered drone specifically designed to destroy high-voltage power lines and steel bridge structures.
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