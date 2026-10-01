Man Injured In Overnight Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

In the Solomianskyi district, an enemy attack caused a fire in a room on the first floor of a 16-story residential building. Parked cars also caught fire. The blaze was extinguished over an area of 80 square meters.

In the Obolonskyi district, a large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse building. The fire was extinguished. One injured person was handed over to medics.

Russian strike sparks fire at cafe in Kyiv

In the morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a UAV had struck the grounds of a non-residential complex in the Pecherskyi district.

On September 30, Russian forces used for the first time a warhead on a jet-powered drone specifically designed to destroy high-voltage power lines and steel bridge structures.