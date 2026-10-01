Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Strike Business Center In Odesa, One Person Injured

Russian Forces Strike Business Center In Odesa, One Person Injured


2026-10-01 02:11:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attack damaged the roofs and facades of two buildings. The blast wave shattered windows and partially destroyed walls on the fifth floor.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Read also: Russian forces attack infrastructure in Odesa

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Kyiv overnight on October 1, leaving one person injured.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

MENAFN01102026000193011044ID1111743327



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search