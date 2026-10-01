Russian Forces Strike Business Center In Odesa, One Person Injured
The enemy attack damaged the roofs and facades of two buildings. The blast wave shattered windows and partially destroyed walls on the fifth floor.
Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.Read also: Russian forces attack infrastructure in Odesa
Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Kyiv overnight on October 1, leaving one person injured.
Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration
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