Russian Forces Strike Business Center In Odesa, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attack damaged the roofs and facades of two buildings. The blast wave shattered windows and partially destroyed walls on the fifth floor.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Russian forces attack infrastructure in Odesa

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Kyiv overnight on October 1, leaving one person injured.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration