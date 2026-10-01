Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 87 Of 107 Russian Drones Launched Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

Beginning at 18:00 on September 30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 107 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (63 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, from the area of Hvardiiske.

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The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 87 enemy UAVs, including Shahed- and Gerbera-type drones and UAVs of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.