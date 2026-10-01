Baku Holds CAMCA Regional Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The annual CAMCA Regional Forum, bringing together representatives of Central Asia, Mongolia, the Caucasus and Afghanistan, is being held in Baku, bringing regional leaders, government officials, business representatives, investors and experts together to discuss opportunities for deeper cooperation.

The two-day forum provides a platform for representatives of the public and private sectors to exchange views on economic development, investment, trade, connectivity and social progress across the wider CAMCA region.

According to organizers, discussions during the event will focus on practical opportunities to expand regional cooperation, stimulate economic growth and support sustainable social development. The program features panel discussions and thematic sessions covering entrepreneurship and investment, trade and transportation, green finance, artificial intelligence, fintech, education, tourism and media.

The broad agenda reflects the growing importance of cross-border connectivity and private-sector cooperation across Central Asia and the Caucasus. Transport links and trade corridors are expected to remain among the key areas of discussion, while sessions on green finance and artificial intelligence will examine emerging opportunities for economic modernization and technological development.

The forum also brings together entrepreneurs and investors alongside policymakers and experts, providing an opportunity to discuss investment opportunities and potential partnerships across participating economies.

Established in 2014, the CAMCA Regional Forum has been held 12 times to date. Over the course of previous editions, more than 2,000 participants and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries have taken part in the forum.

The 2026 edition in Baku is expected to further strengthen dialogue and experience-sharing among countries across the region. Azerbaijan's hosting of the event also places Baku at the center of discussions on regional economic cooperation, investment and connectivity.

The forum serves as a platform for participants to explore common challenges and identify areas where governments, businesses and international partners can develop practical cooperation. Its discussions are expected to contribute to stronger regional networks and closer economic ties.