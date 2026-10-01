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Six Killed In Zimbabwe Helicopter Crash

Six Killed In Zimbabwe Helicopter Crash


2026-10-01 02:10:31
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

HARARE, Oct 1 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Six people were killed Wednesday afternoon when a helicopter crashed in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland East Province, reported Xinhua.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said that the helicopter was carrying a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots, all of whom died in the crash.

Local police also confirmed the crash, saying that more details would be released in due course.

--NNN-XINHUA

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