MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 1 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Andy Burnham said it would be wrong to“leap to judgment” about Manchester City and is confident that his dealings with the club while he was mayor of Greater Manchester stand up to scrutiny, reported PA Media/dpa.

He said the club, which was found guilty of charges related to breaches of financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18, should be able to“contest the situation if they don't think it's fair”.

The Premier League said on Tuesday that an independent commission found City had arranged“sham” commercial deals with several of its sponsors during the period as part of a disguised funding scheme, under which the companies were only required to pay a portion of the relevant sponsorship fees.

The commission found that the remainder was funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG), which owned the club.

Burnham thanked City Football Group – the club's holding company – for the money it had invested in Manchester and said he would be“really concerned to lose them” should they decide to sell up.

But Burnham said he would“keep my distance” should the United Arab Emirates government make representations to him over the dispute.

He told 5 News on Wednesday:“I think it's only right that Manchester City and Manchester City supporters have the opportunity to continue to contest the situation if they don't think it's fair.”

He campaigned against the decision to dock Everton Premier League points for financial rule breaches when he was mayor of Greater Manchester.

The Toffees had a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal in 2024. Burnham, an Everton supporter, told the broadcaster:“I think it's only right to say that it is still contested now.”

“The Premier League proclaimed (Everton) guilty, and I never accepted that, and therefore it would be somewhat wrong of me to leap to judgment on another football club.

“But they're very serious charges, don't get me wrong.”

He continued:“But I think it's only fair, from my own experience fighting for my club, that I take that position at this stage.”

Asked by the BBC if all his dealings with Manchester City while he was mayor would stand up to scrutiny, he said:“Oh indeed, I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn't just put into the Etihad and the campus around it but also into the city, but yes, of course.”

Asked if he was worried about them selling the club, he said:“I would be really concerned to lose them. They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester.

“Obviously, the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa